Plans for second transbay rail crossing scaled back, could only include regional rail or BART

A project to build a second rail crossing from San Francisco to the East Bay will now only serve BART or regional rail, but not both as previously planned because it is not cost effective, project planners said last month.

The project, known as Link21, would center around the second transbay rail crossing and include additional rail system improvements across Northern California in an effort to reduce vehicle traffic and make public rail transit more accessible.

BART and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, who are spearheading the project, have targeted a 2040 completion date for the rail crossing and estimated it will cost roughly $29 billion.

BART and the Capitol Corridor JPA initially announced the potential rail crossing in 2021 as a four-track concept that would enable rail services like Amtrak and Caltrain to cross the bay alongside BART trains.

However, Link21 planners said in a Feb. 28 meeting of the project's Equity Advisory Committee that the second crossing will now only be built for either BART or regional rail operators because the project as originally planned would not generate enough ridership.