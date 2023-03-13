Real estate association honors best of the best

Realtor of the Year: Bill Espinola, with Park View Realty in Hayward, received the Realtor of the Year award for demonstrating the highest level of integrity and commitment to Bay East and the real estate profession.

Here were the 2022 award recipients who were lauded at the Bay East gala event earlier this winter, along with descriptions provided by the association.

The awards included Realtor of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Good Neighbor of the Year and the John Deadrich Distinguished Service Award.

The organization's annual awards honored local real estate professionals who "each demonstrated ethical standards and professionalism, active community involvement and a high level of service to the real estate profession," according to a recent Bay East press release.

The Bay East Association of Realtors recently recognized standout members for accomplishments in the industry in the Tri-Valley and greater East Bay during 2022.

Good Neighbor of the Year: Diane Johansen, with RE/MAX Accord in Castro Valley, received the Good Neighbor of the Year award. This award recognizes a Bay East member making a positive contribution to their communities. Johansen is an active volunteer with Shepherd's Gate in Livermore helping victims of domestic violence and substance abuse recover.

Gomes serves on the Bay East Board of Directors, Bay East Local Government and Political Activities and on the California Association of Realtors Board of Directors. She was honored for her consistent advocacy for home ownership at the local level and leadership contributions to Bay East and organized real estate.

John Deadrich Distinguished Service Award: Sandi Gomes, with Pride Properties in Livermore, received the John A. Deadrich Distinguished Service Award for her contribution to Bay East during 2022. Named in honor of Bay East's first president, this award is traditionally given to a single Bay East member who exemplifies the self-sacrifice, vision, and accomplishments of the greatest leaders who have shaped the real estate profession.

Allen promotes the Bay East, California Association of Realtors, and National Association of Realtors Professional Standards programs in addition to providing valuable meeting management training and support to Bay East leaders and committee members.

Outstanding Leader: Nancie Allen, with Compass in Fremont, received the Outstanding Leader award, which is given to a past president of the association who continues to pursue the vision of excellence in the name of Bay East.

Platinum Affiliate of the Year: Christian Carr, with Loan Depot, received the Platinum Affiliate of the Year award. Carr is an active member of the Central County Marketing Group and the Women's Council of Realtors Alameda County Network.

Rookie of the Year: Glen Riggs, with Elation Real Estate in Pleasanton, received the Rookie of the Year award. Riggs helps organize and promote the Valley Real Estate Network meetings and events, and volunteers with the East Bay Children's Law Office, If Only You Knew Foster Care and Valley Humane Society.

Espinola has earned several professional designations from the National Association of Realtors and has served on the Bay East Board of Directors and as chair of the Bay East Local Government Relations and Political Activities committees. He also serves on the California Association of Realtors Board of Directors. Espinola is a tireless advocate for home ownership and housing providers.

