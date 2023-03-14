Latest storm leads to power outages across Tri-Valley

In Danville, a downed power line led to a road closure on Green Valley Road at Cameo Drive. PG&E crews were on the scene, with Verde Mesa Drive continuing to be open for access to the Cameo area according to a 3:26 p.m. announcement from the Danville Police Department (DPD).

On the roads, fallen trees and wet conditions were another result of the gusty storm into the afternoon, as were complications from the ongoing power outages. Second Street between Neal Street and Arendt Way in Pleasanton was closed as of a 2:30 p.m. announcement from the Pleasanton Police Department. The area was clear and reopened to traffic as of 4:50 p.m.

PG&E crews were continuing to work on to restore power and making their way to the impacted areas as of 3:30 p.m. The 3,106 residents impacted by the Livermore outage that began at 12:08 p.m. were estimated to see power restored by 4:08 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to PG&E, with no estimate for restoration yet in Pleasanton or Danville and its surrounding unincorporated areas.

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of customers were reported in Pleasanton and Livermore around noon Tuesday, shortly after large outages in Danville and Alamo were reported beginning at approximately 10:35 a.m. No major outages were reported in Dublin or San Ramon.

Thousands of residents across the Tri-Valley were without power into Tuesday evening as the latest in a series of intense winter storms made its way across the region and beyond, with others who were out and about impacted by road closures amid hazardous conditions.

For fallen trees not impacting power lines, residents are asked to make reports to their local agencies. In Pleasanton, this is the Operation Services Division at [email protected] The Livermore Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 371-4987 is fielding calls for downed trees, as is the Dublin Police Department’s at 925-462-1212.

With the ongoing warnings, officials throughout the region are urging residents to report fallen trees and downed power lines to the proper authorities, and to be vigilant as the storm continues into the evening. For downed power lines, PG&E asks residents to call 911 before making a report to PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Winds at the Livermore Municipal airport were reported at 28 miles per hour as of 3:41 p.m., with the NWS advising that gusts could be as high as 47 miles per hour throughout the afternoon.

“Overall it's just been a lot of downed trees into structures as well as trees into some powerlines,” said SRVFPD spokesperson Ryan Mahoney.

While they were spared from significant power outages, Dublin and San Ramon were impacted by fallen trees and downed power lines along with the rest of the Tri-Valley. Firefighters with the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded to incidents throughout the day in both San Ramon and Danville, as did the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. As of 2:25 P.M., a portion of the 2200 block of Camino Ramon in San Ramon was reopened following an earlier closure to remove a large fallen tree.

Officials with the Town of Danville announced the cancellation of town programming Tuesday evening in a Facebook post at 3:40 p.m., including the scheduled Planning Commission meeting, citing the ongoing power outages and high winds.

Latest storm leads to power outages across Tri-Valley

Flood and wind warnings remain in effect through evening