Going green in Dublin

"The parade kicks off at Dublin Boulevard and Amador Plaza Road, traveling east on Dublin Boulevard, north on Village Parkway, and west on Amador Valley Boulevard, ending near the Dublin Senior Center," Phillips said.

On Saturday, the Dublin Lions Club will host the 39th St. Patrick's Day Parade at 9:30 a.m., signaling the official commencement of celebrations.

"The St. Patrick's Day Festival will have a variety of entertainment and activities for all attendees to enjoy," said Tyler Phillips, city recreation supervisor and organizer of the event. "It is an important event for the city of Dublin and its neighboring communities. It gives those that live here a chance to build community, celebrate together, support local businesses and to just have fun."

Held at the Dublin Civic Center, the festivities take place this Saturday and Sunday (March 18 and 19) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration is set to feature three entertainment stages, a shopping center, food and carnival activities.

Downtown Dublin will be covered in green, gold and Irish pride this weekend at the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. The cultural festival will have no shortage of Celtic-themed activities for guests to enjoy.

Traditional Irish music will fill the air at the St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Dublin, which runs this Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy City of Dublin)

"Having been involved with this event for several years now, my favorite part is seeing the crowds of people enjoying themselves," Phillips said.

On Sunday, over 2,000 residents are set to take part in the city's Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk as part of the holiday celebrations.

"There is such a great variety of activities and entertainment throughout the weekend. It brings out a wonderfully diverse group of people. I love seeing it all come together," Phillips added.

An Irish Tea Cottage will let visitors immerse themselves in a fairytale as they sip on a cup of tea, listen to traditional music and enjoy shortbread and scones.

"The Dublin St. Patrick's Day event is a 'can't miss' event if you live in the Bay Area. There is something for everyone at this festival," Phillips added. "There will be plenty of Irish beer, and an International Food Court will tempt all palates."

According to event organizers, work will include traditional Celtic art pieces, Irish tartans and more from local artists and crafters. Carnival rides will also be open for the duration of the event.

Food vendors will highlight an Irish menu, along with traditional festival food such as corn dogs and popcorn. Irish food, such as corned beef sliders, Irish bangers and mash and Irish soda bread, will be sold.

For music and dance, guests can listen to round-the-clock traditional Irish folk and Celtic rock music from regional performers. For the selection of food, attendees can choose from a variety of cuisines at the "International Food Court".

Over 80 participating groups will be riding or walking in the procession, including dance companies, floats and equestrians. Guests of the parade are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to line the sidewalks.

Going green in Dublin

Community embodying Irish spirit for annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration this weekend