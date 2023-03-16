Selling your home when you're on a deadline

Finding an experienced real estate agent is crucial in selling a home, especially if the seller has a deadline. Finding an agent who knows the area and local market will be an advantage as the agent advocates for the sellers when pricing and marketing the home, and when offers come through.

"Most essential is to find a Realtor that is experienced in selling a home," said real estate agent Kris Moxley of Moxley Real Estate Team. She added they should know the market and be "realistic with the market and pricing."

Luckily, there are a few actions you can take to speed up the process of selling your home quickly.

Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn and all of a sudden you are on a tight schedule to sell your home.

Doing as much as possible before the home even goes on the market will help when life takes a turn -- good or not so good -- and you need to sell quickly.

The most important rooms that would need to be staged would be the living room, master bedroom and kitchen area.

While staging is not essential in all cases, it can help buyers visualize the property as their potential home and sell it faster. Removing all personal items and staging with simple items and furniture would be recommended.

"Not all homes have to be staged. I would say staging is case by case," Moxley said.

Decluttering a home can help potential buyers envision the home as their own and show how large the rooms can be. Cleaning the kitchen area, living room, bedrooms and bathrooms can draw in buyers to picture themselves in those spaces.

"Always decluttering and cleaning the interior can give the buyer the 'cozy warm, I have to have' feeling," Moxley said.

Taking the time to spruce up the front yard, fix any fencing, add color to the house and pressure-wash the pavement can make a big difference and attract buyers. Enhancing curb appeal can also help with staging good quality photos to captivate buyers online.

The front of a home is the first impression buyers often get. To sell your home quickly, doing tasks that improve curb appeal can quicken the process.

"Get the information in front of the buyer so they can make a decision. Sometimes the buyer will just ask for a financial credit from the seller and they will take care of the repairs," Moxley said.

Home inspections help sellers and buyers know what is needed to be repaired and other issues. Sellers would benefit by having their homes inspected before an offer is made to minimize unknown, time-consuming issues. Inspections usually consist of checking for pests, water damage, plumbing problems, damaged electrical system and issues with the HVAC system.

Selling your home when you're on a deadline

Tips to effectively hasten the process