News

Selling your home when you're on a deadline

Tips to effectively hasten the process

by Josie de la Torre / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 16, 2023, 5:41 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn and all of a sudden you are on a tight schedule to sell your home.

Luckily, there are a few actions you can take to speed up the process of selling your home quickly.

Find a Realtor

"Most essential is to find a Realtor that is experienced in selling a home," said real estate agent Kris Moxley of Moxley Real Estate Team. She added they should know the market and be "realistic with the market and pricing."

Finding an experienced real estate agent is crucial in selling a home, especially if the seller has a deadline. Finding an agent who knows the area and local market will be an advantage as the agent advocates for the sellers when pricing and marketing the home, and when offers come through.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Do inspections

"Have the inspections available for a buyer," Moxley said.

Home inspections help sellers and buyers know what is needed to be repaired and other issues. Sellers would benefit by having their homes inspected before an offer is made to minimize unknown, time-consuming issues. Inspections usually consist of checking for pests, water damage, plumbing problems, damaged electrical system and issues with the HVAC system.

"Get the information in front of the buyer so they can make a decision. Sometimes the buyer will just ask for a financial credit from the seller and they will take care of the repairs," Moxley said.

Improve curb appeal

The front of a home is the first impression buyers often get. To sell your home quickly, doing tasks that improve curb appeal can quicken the process.

Taking the time to spruce up the front yard, fix any fencing, add color to the house and pressure-wash the pavement can make a big difference and attract buyers. Enhancing curb appeal can also help with staging good quality photos to captivate buyers online.

Declutter

"Always decluttering and cleaning the interior can give the buyer the 'cozy warm, I have to have' feeling," Moxley said.

Decluttering a home can help potential buyers envision the home as their own and show how large the rooms can be. Cleaning the kitchen area, living room, bedrooms and bathrooms can draw in buyers to picture themselves in those spaces.

Stage, if necessary

"Not all homes have to be staged. I would say staging is case by case," Moxley said.

While staging is not essential in all cases, it can help buyers visualize the property as their potential home and sell it faster. Removing all personal items and staging with simple items and furniture would be recommended.

The most important rooms that would need to be staged would be the living room, master bedroom and kitchen area.

Doing as much as possible before the home even goes on the market will help when life takes a turn -- good or not so good -- and you need to sell quickly.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Selling your home when you're on a deadline

Tips to effectively hasten the process

by Josie de la Torre / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 16, 2023, 5:41 am

Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn and all of a sudden you are on a tight schedule to sell your home.

Luckily, there are a few actions you can take to speed up the process of selling your home quickly.

Find a Realtor

"Most essential is to find a Realtor that is experienced in selling a home," said real estate agent Kris Moxley of Moxley Real Estate Team. She added they should know the market and be "realistic with the market and pricing."

Finding an experienced real estate agent is crucial in selling a home, especially if the seller has a deadline. Finding an agent who knows the area and local market will be an advantage as the agent advocates for the sellers when pricing and marketing the home, and when offers come through.

Do inspections

"Have the inspections available for a buyer," Moxley said.

Home inspections help sellers and buyers know what is needed to be repaired and other issues. Sellers would benefit by having their homes inspected before an offer is made to minimize unknown, time-consuming issues. Inspections usually consist of checking for pests, water damage, plumbing problems, damaged electrical system and issues with the HVAC system.

"Get the information in front of the buyer so they can make a decision. Sometimes the buyer will just ask for a financial credit from the seller and they will take care of the repairs," Moxley said.

Improve curb appeal

The front of a home is the first impression buyers often get. To sell your home quickly, doing tasks that improve curb appeal can quicken the process.

Taking the time to spruce up the front yard, fix any fencing, add color to the house and pressure-wash the pavement can make a big difference and attract buyers. Enhancing curb appeal can also help with staging good quality photos to captivate buyers online.

Declutter

"Always decluttering and cleaning the interior can give the buyer the 'cozy warm, I have to have' feeling," Moxley said.

Decluttering a home can help potential buyers envision the home as their own and show how large the rooms can be. Cleaning the kitchen area, living room, bedrooms and bathrooms can draw in buyers to picture themselves in those spaces.

Stage, if necessary

"Not all homes have to be staged. I would say staging is case by case," Moxley said.

While staging is not essential in all cases, it can help buyers visualize the property as their potential home and sell it faster. Removing all personal items and staging with simple items and furniture would be recommended.

The most important rooms that would need to be staged would be the living room, master bedroom and kitchen area.

Doing as much as possible before the home even goes on the market will help when life takes a turn -- good or not so good -- and you need to sell quickly.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.