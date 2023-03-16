Storm update: Some Tri-Valley schools closed without power; large tree damages historic church

Miles north in the unincorporated area of Alamo, roughly 1,670 customers have also been without power since 10:30 a.m. and should expect power to come back around 7 p.m.

As of time of publication, there are still roughly 3,000 residents in south Pleasanton in the areas of Shadow Cliffs and Bernal Avenue that have been without power since yesterday noon. According to the PG&E outage center, the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.

"Over the past day and a half, the city has received reports of 97 incidents including downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings, blocked roadways and traffic lights that were out," Pleasanton Communications Manager Heather Tiernan told the Weekly. "We deployed extra crews yesterday, but have been able to resume normal staffing today."

The storm system that swept through the region on Tuesday produced strong and damaging winds with peak wind gusts hitting 72 to 73 miles per hour in Pleasanton and Livermore, according to the National Weather Service.

Several schools across Pleasanton along with the Sunol Glen School had to close for the day as the Tri-Valley continues to experience power outages and downed trees due to the most recent atmospheric river storm.

"We are still assessing damage caused by the high winds, which ranged from damaged sidewalks to roofing caused by fallen trees," PUSD Director of Communications Patrick Gannon told the Weekly. "We're grateful to our maintenance team for their support in mitigating damage and to our families for their patience and support."

According to the Pleasanton Unified School District's social media pages, all three schools first experienced the power outages on Tuesday including Mohr Elementary School -- which was not one of the schools that closed on Wednesday as they regained power in time.

He said that they did have one tree fall at one of the schools and other schools mainly had tree branches falling and debris being blown around.

In Dublin, the Dublin Unified School District didn't see many power outage issues other than a brief phone and internet outage at one of their school sites, according to Chip Dehnert, DUSD Public Information and Community Relations Officer.

"Fortunately, there was no damage to the school in yesterday and today’s power outage," Barnes said. "But due to the power outage, we did have to cancel school for the day. As of right now the power is still out and it is listed on the PG&E website as being restored at 2:00 PM today."

Barnes told the Weekly that two fuses were blown right next to the school and a pole also went down around the corner from the school.

In Pleasanton there are currently no road closures on city maintained roads. Alameda County closed Pleasanton Sunol Road at Castlewood Drive but according to Tiernan, the road is expected to be opened by the end of the day on March 16.

"One tree on public property fell into nearby backyards. We did not receive reports of additional trees that may have been down on private property, so I can’t say if there were more," Starnes told the Weekly. "The two road closures are now cleared. Maintenance Services crews will be working to clear debris from public right of way areas this week, and expect to continue to clear debris throughout the town through next week."

Then in Danville, apart from the power outages as well, the town had relatively minimal impact on public property overnight, according to Public Information Officer Jenn Starnes.

According to the city of Livermore Twitter page, stormwater from the hills washed out the shoulder of the road between Garaventa Ranch Road and Dalton Avenue and has exposed an electric conduit.

And although there weren't any trees that fell in any right-of-way or caused any damage or hazardous condition in Dublin, Livermore does have one current hazardous road condition going northbound on Vasco road.

However, the storm did manage to do some heavy damage such as the downed tree that destroyed the nursery wing at the historic Lighthouse Baptist Church on Neal and Second streets in Pleasanton.

"They even went three houses down where a tree fell on a neighbor’s driveway and cleared it, although it wasn’t blocking the road," Mano said. "She had just run an errand, came home and the tree had landed just where her car was parked prior to the errand. We were all blessed, lucky, fortunate that no one was injured, and there was no damage to our property."

He also noted that a tree also fell on a neighbors driveway three houses down from him and was even more grateful for the city's Operations Services Department for all the work they did these last couple of days.

He said that the tree fell Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. and that city workers came to clear up the debris around 3 p.m. He added that even when they finished around 5 p.m. other city workers still had to go Wednesday morning to clear up more of the logs.

"Our neighbor called the city and was told that it might be a while since so many trees are down," Mano told the Weekly.

"There was damage along with widespread power outages across town during yesterday’s wind event," she said. "As of the afternoon of Wednesday, March 15, the city posted seven structures as moderately damaged and requiring repairs, but has not had to post any buildings as unsafe to occupy within the city jurisdiction. Most of the damage was relatively minor and did not compromise buildings."

According to the National Weather Service, the worst is mostly over as dry weather is expected through at least Thursday with temperatures warming into the mid 60's inland each afternoon.

Storm update: Some Tri-Valley schools closed without power; large tree damages historic church

Staff across region work to clear downed trees in several cities