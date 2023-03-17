News

News Digest: I-680 northbound closure on for this weekend | Human services needs analysis | Fireworks in Dublin

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 17, 2023, 5:30 am 0
Photograph shows work done during the first weekend of the I-680 northbound closures. The final weekend of construction is currently scheduled for 10 p.m. March 17 through 5 a.m. March 20. (Photo courtesy Caltrans)

I-680 closure set

Caltrans is moving forward with the third weekend closure of northbound Interstate 680 in the Pleasanton area this weekend after this final leg of the winter project was postponed for multiple weeks due to rainy weather.

The new dates, which are still considered to be weather permitting, are from 10 p.m. this Friday (March 17) through Monday (March 20) at 5 a.m. between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. The major repaving project will result in all northbound lanes in that area being closed and significant detours in place. Southbound lanes will remain fully open.

Caltrans is in the midst of work that included plans to close northbound I-680 lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton on three entire weekends. The first two shutdowns took place from Feb. 10-13 and over the Presidents Day weekend.

To learn more, visit www.680paving.com.

Human services needs

The cities of Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore are in the process of working with consultant firm JSI to update the Human Services Needs Assessment in the Tri-Valley.

"Needs assessments are used to understand the unique qualities of a given community, including its strengths and opportunities for growth. Needs assessments often utilize both quantitative data and qualitative data to gain a representative depiction of a community," officials said.

The consultants and city staffs are set to present to the individual city councils in April and May, and the overall process is expected to be completed by November. Officials are looking for public feedback as part of the process. To learn more, visit the city websites including dublin.ca.gov.

Fireworks in Dublin

The city of Dublin is gearing up for the yearly sales period of Safe and Sane fireworks by local nonprofits ahead of Independence Day.

The application period is now underway and runs through 4 p.m. April 21, after which a drawing will be held to determine which nonprofits are allowed to operate booths. The fireworks are sold as a fundraising activity for the organizations.

For more information, contact Dublin fire prevention staff at 925-833-6606 or via email at [email protected]

