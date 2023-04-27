What a Week: Busy May in Pleasanton

Of course, all the while the Harrington Gallery inside the venue is displaying some of the most amazing artworks created in and around the Bay Area during the past year as part of the "Fresh Works XI" exhibition , which is open through June 10.

"The Song of the Nightingale" will be the primary presence in the main Firehouse theater for the next three weeks, with one exception being the latest installment of the Museum on Main's Ed Kinney Speaker Series. On May 9, actor J.T. Turner will embody a legendary American poet for "An Afternoon or Evening with Robert Frost" (a virtual version will follow on May 16).

Billed as a "fairytale musical", the play is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Nightingale" written and composed by Bay Area playwright Min Kahng and set in ancient China. Read more about the Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre production in this week's cover story by our reporter Nicole Gonzales.

The Firehouse Arts Center, the creative and artistic heartbeat of downtown Pleasanton, is welcoming the three-weekend run of "The Song of the Nightingale" starting this Saturday.

There is plenty going on in Pleasanton during the month ahead, both for those who want to get out and enjoy the spring weather and for those who want to duck indoors amid the recent 90-degree-plus days (or even rain that could apparently return next week?).

For fans of everything comic book related, the fairgrounds is hosting Powerhouse Comic Con on May 20, with a variety of artists, comics, toys, collectibles, games and more.

One big draw there will be the Spring Manufacturers' RV Show & Sale, set for May 6-14, which promises to bring significant crowds and exhibitors like in past years. On that first Saturday of May, the fairgrounds will also see action at Pleasanton Off-Track Betting with livestreaming of the Kentucky Derby; the Preakness Stakes will follow on May 20.

Also this month, the Amador Theater will host the Pleasanton Youth Theatre Company's production of "Annie KIDS" on May 12-13, an adaptation of the classic musical "Annie" for an all-children cast.

After the musical closes, the Firehouse stage will feature a handful of shows for the second half of the month, including "Puppets of Impulse" from May 18-20 brought to us by local teen improv troupe Creatures of Impulse, the High School Music Collaborative's "Grad Night" presentation on May 26 and 1990s rock tribute band Citizen Flannel on May 27.

While you're downtown, consider checking out the amazing visual display at the Museum on Main in the traveling exhibit "She Sang Me a Good Luck Song: The California Indian Photographs of Dugan Aguilar" -- which highlights the work of the late photographer who documented Native American life and culture in California. It's open through May 27.

Next weekend will mark a major showcase for Main Street, as the Pleasanton Downtown Association celebrates the return of its First Weekends on Main. The street will be closed to vehicular traffic for May 5-7 to allow pedestrians and cyclists to take over and better enjoy all that the historical downtown has to offer.

Oh, and don't forget about the PPIE Run for Education this Sunday (April 30) and the National Day of Prayer presentation on Thursday (May 4) -- both at the fairgrounds.

The next week will bring the West Coast Buildings & Facilities Management Trade Show & Conference from May 23-24, and then the 626 Night Market food and entertainment fest from May 26-28.

And that's just a snapshot of the special events going on in Pleasanton during the next month -- let alone those on the docket at the awesome venues across the Tri-Valley. I'm sure I missed something, so please check out our full calendar online at pleasantonweekly.com/calendar .

The museum in the center of downtown is also holding its first Celebrate Community event of 2023 next month, a pop-up program led by a Sunol Visitor Center naturalist entitled "Chinese Laborers and The Transcontinental Railroad" from 1-3 p.m. May 13.

What a Week: Busy May in Pleasanton

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 27, 2023, 3:45 pm

Editor's note: Jeremy Walsh is the editorial director for the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division. His "What a Week" column is a recurring feature in the Pleasanton Weekly.