Inside their creative environment

Baker helped formulate the event concept with other local arts supporters in 2020 after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and Livermore Valley Arts visual and education manager Anne Giancola were inspired to create a set of studio tour events in the area.

"Our whole reason for existence is to support the art organizations, to build community between the artists and then connect the artists to the community," Livermore artist and TVAST co-founder Dennis Baker told the Weekly. "This is basically the way we do that, by having a huge open studio tour."

Free to attend, the event will feature work from artists across Pleasanton, Livermore, Danville, Dublin and San Ramon. Visitors can enter into artist studio spaces to discuss techniques with creators and purchase pieces. Fifteen sites will be available to tour, including Livermore's Bothwell Arts Center and Pleasanton's Firehouse Arts Center.

For the second time, the Alliance for the Visual Arts is set to host the Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour across various locations in the area. The regional organization has enlisted over 60 local artists who will be opening their creative spaces to the public this Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7).

This weekend Tri-Valley residents will have the chance to engage with dozens of local artists, crafters, jewelry makers and creatives and view their works in their most vulnerable spaces -- the studio.

"A lot of the artists participating this time had not participated before, are new to the area or they've been an artist for a very short time. They didn't know how to get involved in the artistic community and then they see something like this event that we're putting on and they're thrilled," Baker said. "All of a sudden they get to jump back into the community."

"During the pandemic, so many of our artist friends were depressed and not able to get out and meet with others," Baker said. "We conjured up this idea of doing our own studio tours here, organically in our own areas."

"It can be used as a force of good, you could call it therapy," Baker said. "Picking up a hobby like painting, for example, will lead you to sense the world differently, to give you a greater sense of freedom to express. I think that's really important."

Visitors can expect to partake in live demonstrations and discussions with artists as well. As part of Baker's planned talks for Saturday and Sunday, he will discuss the importance of creativity.

Tri-Valley artist Erika Richard poses next to several of her completed works. Richard is set to be one of the featured artists at this year's Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour event May 6 and 7. (Photo from TVAST)

Artists Shweta Agrawal and Karen Barry stand along pieces of their work. Barry is known for her print etchings while Agrawal is a traditional acrylic and oil painter. (Photo courtesy TVAST)

"People can see working studio spaces and just get a visual idea of what it means to have a creative process," Baker said. "They'll see it as a way to peek behind the curtain and ask questions, see it being made, and see people who perhaps look like them too."

With so many artists opening up and allowing the public to view their creative spaces, Baker feels it is a rare opportunity to view them in such a raw light.

"From the artistic artists' perspective, it's a chance to form great relationships with other creators, which is phenomenally important. You just can't understate the importance of that," he added.

"Visitors to an artist studio tour might take away a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process and the work that goes into creating art. They may also gain insight into the artist's personal inspirations, motivations, and techniques," she said. "The beautiful thing is that you will never find 2 pieces that are even remotely the same."

"I am drawn to certain subjects or themes that resonate with them on a deeper level. My aim is to communicate a particular message or emotion through my work or simply be captivated by the beauty or complexity of my subject matter," she said. "I sometimes get motivated by the desire to create something new and innovative, other times I am driven by a need to explore and express my innermost thoughts and feelings. "

"Inspiration can come from a variety of sources, such as personal experiences, emotions, nature, culture, current events or even other forms of art," Agrawal said. "I often have a unique perspective on the world, and use my work as a way to express myself and share my vision with others."

"Our Tri-Valley Open Art Studio Tour has been instrumental in bringing artists and hubs for the community to come together and appreciate arts," Agrawal added.

"It is a very fulfilling experience working for TVAST," Agrawal told the Weekly. "TVAST provides an opportunity for everyone to come out and spend a creative weekend immersed in the world of art. It's a chance to discover new artists, see unique artwork and support the local art community."

"A lot of my work is inspired by nature and what I encounter when I'm hiking, cycling, and camping," Barry said. "It's fun to observe the shifting patterns in our environment, some subtle and others not so subtle."

"We had a lot of visitors to our location and it was a fun weekend," she recalled. "I really do enjoy sharing my art with others and getting their reactions."

"The (TVAST) venues are spread out all over the Tri-Valley, as well as in many home studios, pop-ups and collectives. Artists do a wide range of media, our visitors will see painting, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking and more," she added.

"The Tri-Valley has a wealth of creative people who make art and are eager to showcase their work to the community," said Karen Barry, a local artist and TVAST deputy director.

Huber will be organizing bike routes between each site for visitors, as she did for the first TVAST.

"TVAST is really something special for us Tri-Valley artists," Huber continued. "These are great opportunities to give support and direction. That's what I'm really looking forward to."

Huber is known to incorporate bike riding into her creative process. By stopping and painting along her bike route, Huber is able to capture unique and lesser highlighted points of view in her work.

"I think it's really important to bring in artists into a community that they can join without judgment," Huber said. "It's bringing more artists in and educating people about the art community. It's people's passions that they really love."

Baker shared his aspirations for the future of the tour, saying, "I'm hoping that in the years to follow that it will become something that the community looks forward to and seen as an inspiration to engage in something creative."

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Inside their creative environment

Tri-Valley studio tour to connect local artists with the community