Dublin teens allegedly sneak into Cal High classroom to beat student

Police are investigating after a group of Dublin teens allegedly assaulted a San Ramon high school student during class earlier this week, an incident captured on video that is circulating on local social media.
San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials believe that students at California High School allowed three Dublin teenagers onto the San Ramon campus on Monday in a move they said was out of compliance with security protocol and resulted in an attack on a student inside a classroom prior to a teacher's intervention.
"We are extremely dismayed that some of our own students allegedly helped the perpetrators enter the Cal High campus without permission," SRVUSD officials said in a statement. "We express our gratitude to the staff member in the classroom who intervened."
SRVUSD and Cal High officials sent a message to students the following day, seeking to address concerns and outline next steps by the school and district, as well as thanking the unnamed teacher who reportedly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. No major injuries were reported, officials said.
"We want you to know that your safety and well-being are a huge concern for us," school and district officials said in the email to students Tuesday. "The news of intruders on our campus may make you feel anxious, and that’s okay. We have to admit it makes the adults feel anxious, too."
They added that they would be organizing discussions and additional psychological support for students alongside the criminal investigation against the suspects.
"Thankfully, yesterday’s incident did not reach an escalated level, thanks to one of our teachers," officials said. "This should remind us all that safety is everyone’s responsibility. In the coming days, Cal High staff will have conversations with students about the measures we take to keep our campuses safe and how you can help."
SRVUSD and Cal High officials also encouraged parents to look for signs of emotional distress in their students and to encourage counseling if appropriate.
A San Ramon Police Department spokesperson confirmed that police had responded to the incident, and that Dublin Police Services assisted them in identifying the three juveniles whom they believe committed battery against a student in a classroom.
One suspect is on probation out of Alameda County, according to SRPD.
"Members of our organization will be working with the Alameda County Probation Department and the Juvenile Division of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office to pursue the filing of criminal charges against those responsible," SRPD Capt. Tami Williams said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, SRVUSD officials emphasized to parents that they would be looking for the students who are suspected of letting the Dublin teens onto campus, and toward other security precautions to prevent future incidents.
"We want to assure our community that we are also investigating and actions will be taken based on facts and the law," SRVUSD officials said. "We are exploring all disciplinary options for the students involved in this incident."
School and district officials also emphasized the existing policy on the campus, under which all visitors must enter and sign in through the main entrance, noting that they would be emphasizing this point in conversations over the coming days, as well as seeking student input and suggestions about safety measures and emphasizing the need for students to report anything unusual.
"We ask you to partner with us to reiterate these important safety messages to your child," SRVUSD and Cal High officials said in an email to parents and caregivers Tuesday. "All of our efforts help keep the entire school population safe. We also want to share that we have checked in directly with the staff member who was in the classroom to ensure they are doing ok after such a traumatic experience."
Williams said that SRPD would be seeking criminal charges against the three Dublin teens, alongside the Alameda County Probation Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office's Juvenile Division.
So if there is indeed a "video" of the incident "circulating," why is it not included in your story? It is in the public domain!
Copycat assailants. Teens see other teens commit these types of assaults and do the same same.
How do you stop it? Make an example of every teen, or group of teens, that exhibit this type of behavior. It’s the only way.
The lawlessness out on the streets exist because there are little to no consequences. The problem is, much of the general public wants to look the other way and make excuses for those who commit violent crime.
No consequences more crime.
"No consequences more crime." Add to that the current penchant for "protecting" any number of "special groups" from identification. Rather than leaving out mugshots of those under arrest, they should be on the front page of the paper! They are a matter of public record. We have fallen to the untenable position of caring more about the "so-called rights" of the accused, than the protection of society as a whole. And let's stop with over using the word "alleged," when the facts don't warrant.
And Now This:
BART police said they have a suspect in custody after riders reported a man slashed a passenger with a cleaver on Wednesday in an alleged attempted robbery.
The incident happened on board an eastbound train near West Oakland Station at 1:03 p.m., according to BART spokesperson James Allison.
BART Police officers say Charles Johnson, 24, of San Francisco stabbed a 25-year-old man with a cleaver-style knife as the victim ran away from Johnson on the train.
Johnson attempted to flee with the victim’s backpack after exiting the train at West Oakland, but officers apprehended him without incident and recovered the weapon and the victim’s backpack, BART's interim police chief Kevin Franklin said in a statement.
@Paul Clark...while posted pics of the assailants would be informative, the perpetrators are minors and protected from various police/public disclosures.
Disclosing the race and ethnicity of the young assailants involved in crimes could also be perceived as racist by modern-day progressives.
On Paul Clark's question about the video, we disagree with the notion that original media posted to social media is automatically public domain free to publish across professional publications without permission. We have viewed one video in this case (of mixed quality, which is a factor for us too, I might add), but we would need the permission of the owner of the video before even considering publication.
Much like if we share an original photograph or video on social media, we'd expect a request for permission and proper attribution before another organization publishes our original work, we do not republish another person's visual media without such confirmation. Of course in this case, not unlike the Pleasanton Library fight video several months ago, we also have considerations about whether the victim or underage assailant(s) are identifiable for juvenile privacy reasons (or any violent crime survivor for that matter). It did appear the assailants were masked in this situation.
Hold your horses Jeremy. Forget about the video for a moment.
Your paper has made it a policy of not publishing the names of suspects after they have been arrested. Yet, I can find the name of an arrestee from other news sources rather quickly. Why is that?
Yet ANOTHER SRVUSD employee arrested on sexually assaulting a student. How many more of these before the administration and board take responsibility for the culture they created where student safety doesn't matter and background checks aren't as important as "equity?"
Agree with Malcolm.
I grew up in Palo Alto, and I know why this paper doesn't print names. That's the way he wants it.
The beating of this student is sad. Minors should be protected. Adults - print the names. The heck with protecting the "alleged" suspect.
Mr. Walsh's position is a sound one and I support his decision of descretionary reportage.
Releasing the offending minors' names and ages is far less important than reportage of the incident per se.
This approach reduces the possibility of any innuendos and potentially racist sentiments.
@Feda
We are not talking about juveniles. We are talking about adults.
@Freda
We are talking about adult suspects not juveniles.