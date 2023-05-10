Dublin teens allegedly sneak into Cal High classroom to beat student

"We want you to know that your safety and well-being are a huge concern for us," school and district officials said in the email to students Tuesday. "The news of intruders on our campus may make you feel anxious, and that’s okay. We have to admit it makes the adults feel anxious, too."

SRVUSD and Cal High officials sent a message to students the following day, seeking to address concerns and outline next steps by the school and district, as well as thanking the unnamed teacher who reportedly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. No major injuries were reported, officials said.

"We are extremely dismayed that some of our own students allegedly helped the perpetrators enter the Cal High campus without permission," SRVUSD officials said in a statement. "We express our gratitude to the staff member in the classroom who intervened."

San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials believe that students at California High School allowed three Dublin teenagers onto the San Ramon campus on Monday in a move they said was out of compliance with security protocol and resulted in an attack on a student inside a classroom prior to a teacher's intervention.

"We ask you to partner with us to reiterate these important safety messages to your child," SRVUSD and Cal High officials said in an email to parents and caregivers Tuesday. "All of our efforts help keep the entire school population safe. We also want to share that we have checked in directly with the staff member who was in the classroom to ensure they are doing ok after such a traumatic experience."

School and district officials also emphasized the existing policy on the campus, under which all visitors must enter and sign in through the main entrance, noting that they would be emphasizing this point in conversations over the coming days, as well as seeking student input and suggestions about safety measures and emphasizing the need for students to report anything unusual.

"We want to assure our community that we are also investigating and actions will be taken based on facts and the law," SRVUSD officials said. "We are exploring all disciplinary options for the students involved in this incident."

Meanwhile, SRVUSD officials emphasized to parents that they would be looking for the students who are suspected of letting the Dublin teens onto campus, and toward other security precautions to prevent future incidents.

"Members of our organization will be working with the Alameda County Probation Department and the Juvenile Division of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office to pursue the filing of criminal charges against those responsible," SRPD Capt. Tami Williams said Wednesday.

A San Ramon Police Department spokesperson confirmed that police had responded to the incident, and that Dublin Police Services assisted them in identifying the three juveniles whom they believe committed battery against a student in a classroom.

SRVUSD and Cal High officials also encouraged parents to look for signs of emotional distress in their students and to encourage counseling if appropriate.

"Thankfully, yesterday’s incident did not reach an escalated level, thanks to one of our teachers," officials said. "This should remind us all that safety is everyone’s responsibility. In the coming days, Cal High staff will have conversations with students about the measures we take to keep our campuses safe and how you can help."

Dublin teens allegedly sneak into Cal High classroom to beat student

Police, district probing incident captured on video