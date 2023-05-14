Extended Crow Canyon Road closure to start Monday

Commuters traveling between San Ramon and Castro Valley are being advised to seek alternative routes beginning Monday due to the planned closure of a segment of Crow Canyon Road that is set to start this week and continue through August.

The portion of Crow Canyon Road between Bollinger Canyon and Norris Canyon roads is scheduled to be closed to through traffic starting Monday (May 15) until early August, as workers take to the area for construction of a second roadway phase and embankment repairs necessitated by storm damage earlier this year.

The project will consist of four phases, with the first consisting of resurfacing and pavement improvements including the replacement of damaged culverts and installation of improved traffic signals, pedestrian ramps, guardramps, and speed feedback signs, according to the Alameda County Public Works Agency.

The second phase will consist of storm damage repair, with the third phase consisting of pavement reconstruction and the fourth phase consisting of guardrail replacement.

More information is available here.