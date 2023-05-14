News

Extended Crow Canyon Road closure to start Monday

Roadway and embankment repairs slated through summer just west of San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, May 14, 2023, 3:25 pm 0
A months-long road closure is planned for a portion of Crow Canyon Road starting May 15 for a four-phase construction and improvement project. (Image courtesy Alameda County Public Works Agency)

Commuters traveling between San Ramon and Castro Valley are being advised to seek alternative routes beginning Monday due to the planned closure of a segment of Crow Canyon Road that is set to start this week and continue through August.

The portion of Crow Canyon Road between Bollinger Canyon and Norris Canyon roads is scheduled to be closed to through traffic starting Monday (May 15) until early August, as workers take to the area for construction of a second roadway phase and embankment repairs necessitated by storm damage earlier this year.

The project will consist of four phases, with the first consisting of resurfacing and pavement improvements including the replacement of damaged culverts and installation of improved traffic signals, pedestrian ramps, guardramps, and speed feedback signs, according to the Alameda County Public Works Agency.

The second phase will consist of storm damage repair, with the third phase consisting of pavement reconstruction and the fourth phase consisting of guardrail replacement.

More information is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

