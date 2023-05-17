News

Mount Diablo entrance road closure to start this week

South Gate Road near Danville to serve as alternate ingress

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Wed, May 17, 2023, 4:25 pm

North Gate Road in Mount Diablo State Park is set for a months-long closure to allow for repairs to storm damaged stretches of road starting May 19. (Photo courtesy California State Parks)

An entrance road in Mount Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek is set to be closed starting this week and through the fall for extensive repairs that are required in the wake of a series of heavy winter storms.

North Gate Road is set to be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, bicyclists and horseback riders as well as vehicles, starting Friday (May 19) and continuing through September according to an announcement from California State Parks on Wednesday.

The closure means that the southern entrance to the park on South Gate Road outside of Danville will be the next closest point of access for park visitors throughout the summer months.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

