Mount Diablo entrance road closure to start this week

An entrance road in Mount Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek is set to be closed starting this week and through the fall for extensive repairs that are required in the wake of a series of heavy winter storms.

North Gate Road is set to be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, bicyclists and horseback riders as well as vehicles, starting Friday (May 19) and continuing through September according to an announcement from California State Parks on Wednesday.

The closure means that the southern entrance to the park on South Gate Road outside of Danville will be the next closest point of access for park visitors throughout the summer months.