News

Art in the Park set in Danville this weekend

Event to offer hands-on activities for all ages

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 5:23 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

The town of Danville is hosting a day of artistic inspiration and exploration via a wide range of hands-on activities at the Town Green this weekend.

Town of Danville logo.

Art in the Park is aimed at providing opportunities to explore the arts through active participation in a variety of crafts, ranging from individual projects on-site to a community art project to projects that can be taken home and completed over time.

"Participating in the arts can have a wonderful impact on developmental growth for children and allow adults a way to destress and expand their skillsets," town officials said in an announcement this week. "Learning artistic skills strengthens problem-solving and critical thinking abilities, builds fine motor skills, and promotes creativity. Participants can expect a fun and creative afternoon."

Town staff and event volunteers will be on hand to assist with all projects, and to provide and guide participants with supplies.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (May 20) from 1-3 p.m. outside the Danville Library and Community Center at 400 and 420 Front St. Pre-registration -- which is encouraged by event organizers -- and more information are available here.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Art in the Park set in Danville this weekend

Event to offer hands-on activities for all ages

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 5:23 am

The town of Danville is hosting a day of artistic inspiration and exploration via a wide range of hands-on activities at the Town Green this weekend.

Art in the Park is aimed at providing opportunities to explore the arts through active participation in a variety of crafts, ranging from individual projects on-site to a community art project to projects that can be taken home and completed over time.

"Participating in the arts can have a wonderful impact on developmental growth for children and allow adults a way to destress and expand their skillsets," town officials said in an announcement this week. "Learning artistic skills strengthens problem-solving and critical thinking abilities, builds fine motor skills, and promotes creativity. Participants can expect a fun and creative afternoon."

Town staff and event volunteers will be on hand to assist with all projects, and to provide and guide participants with supplies.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (May 20) from 1-3 p.m. outside the Danville Library and Community Center at 400 and 420 Front St. Pre-registration -- which is encouraged by event organizers -- and more information are available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.