Art in the Park set in Danville this weekend

The town of Danville is hosting a day of artistic inspiration and exploration via a wide range of hands-on activities at the Town Green this weekend.

Art in the Park is aimed at providing opportunities to explore the arts through active participation in a variety of crafts, ranging from individual projects on-site to a community art project to projects that can be taken home and completed over time.

"Participating in the arts can have a wonderful impact on developmental growth for children and allow adults a way to destress and expand their skillsets," town officials said in an announcement this week. "Learning artistic skills strengthens problem-solving and critical thinking abilities, builds fine motor skills, and promotes creativity. Participants can expect a fun and creative afternoon."

Town staff and event volunteers will be on hand to assist with all projects, and to provide and guide participants with supplies.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (May 20) from 1-3 p.m. outside the Danville Library and Community Center at 400 and 420 Front St. Pre-registration -- which is encouraged by event organizers -- and more information are available here.