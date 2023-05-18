County DA finds Richmond police not responsible for 2021 in-custody death

The amount of force Richmond police used against a 47-year-old man who died shortly after being arrested in 2021 was "reasonable given the circumstances," according to a report released Tuesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Ivan Gutzalenko died March 10, 2021 outside the Richmond Furniture store at 12669 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond.

Police were called at 10:35 a.m. to a report of a man inside the store with blood on his hand and causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find Gutzalenko leaning against the front window of a nearby business, apparently experiencing a medical or mental health crisis or under the influence of drugs.

According to the District Attorney's Office report, after repeatedly falling and being helped up by officers, Gutzalenko said he couldn't breathe. Police said he appeared to have blood and dried vomit around his mouth.