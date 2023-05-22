District picks new president for Contra Costa College

The Contra Costa Community College District has selected Kimberly Rogers to be the next president of Contra Costa College, district officials announced last week.

Rogers was hired as the college's vice president of instruction in January 2021 and has served as acting president since last June, district officials said in announcing the selection May 17.

"I am honored to join the dedicated team of CCC faculty, classified professionals, and managers, in achieving the college's mission of providing equitable access, increasing student success, and fulfilling the hopes and dreams of our students and the communities we serve," Rogers said.

Rogers was a first-generation student and earned her doctorate in higher education from Pennsylvania State University, a master's degree in education from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in French, with a minor in chemistry, from the University of South Carolina Honors College, district officials said.

She has held academic appointments at the State University of New York at Buffalo, University of Massachusetts Boston and Universite de Haute-Alsace in France, according to the district.