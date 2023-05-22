San Ramon council to vote on proposed $131M city budget for next fiscal year

The San Ramon City Council is poised to consider signing off Tuesday on a proposed operating and capital budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that would authorize more than $130 million in spending which would be balanced out by carryover funds and revenue over the past year.

City staff are asking the council to approve the $131.1 million operating and capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year along with authorizing unused funds from past years and new revenue from the 2022-23 fiscal year -- both amounting to a total of $141.7 million -- to fund the proposed expenses.

The proposed $131.1 million budget for the coming fiscal year consists of a $92.8 million operating budget and a $10.6 million capital budget, along with a $5.9 million debt service fund budget, a $16.5 million internal service funds budget, a $5 million housing successor budget, a $1.2 million Geological Hazard Abatement Districts budget and a $300,000 special revenue funds non-operating budget.

The anticipated vote on the proposed budget comes following a months-long process that kicked off in December, including two city council workshops on April 11 and May 9, with the latter being where city staff first debuted the proposed budget on the table for the upcoming meeting.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 23). The agenda is available here.