Elation Real Estate opens new office in downtown Danville

Second location for Pleasanton-based firm founded three years ago

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, May 23, 2023, 9:13 pm
Elation Real Estate is expanding its presence in the northern Tri-Valley, opening a new office in downtown Danville earlier this month to become the burgeoning company's second location across the region.

Elation Real Estate, headquartered in downtown Pleasanton, has now opened a second office on Diablo Road in downtown Danville. (Photo courtesy Elation Real Estate)

The Elation office at 380 Diablo Road, No. 201, aims to bring more personalized services to more clients for the Pleasanton-based real estate firm, according to owner-broker Gina Piper, who founded Elation just over three years ago based in downtown Pleasanton.

"Danville is a boutique community, and we think it deserves a boutique option when it comes to real estate," Piper said in a statement. "Our team's focus on providing personalized service and local expertise is what sets us apart from the big box companies, and we are excited to bring that to Danville."

Piper, a longtime real estate professional in Pleasanton with deep ties to her community including as a nonprofit board leader and former city planning commissioner, opted to create her own brand with more of a boutique style in the winter of 2020. Elation's main offices are located on Spring Street in downtown Pleasanton.

The firm has now grown to 38 agents, with a shared team focus of "market expertise, clear communication and exceptional service," according to Piper.

"As agents with a focus on delivering a personalized experience to every client, we found that Elation's values and commitment to service and community aligned perfectly with ours," said Blake and Kylie Fahey, two recent additions to the company for its Danville team.

Rebecca Marino, another recent addition to Elation's team, added, "I was drawn to Elation because of its focus on providing an exceptional experience to clients. The level of support and collaboration amongst the team is something that I'm excited to be a part of."

Elation's Danville office opened its doors on May 12.

