Pleasanton Preps: Former Livermore High coach Bronzan inducted into California Wrestling Hall of Fame

Also: Amador swimmers and divers compete at state championships

Uploaded: Tue, May 23, 2023, 9:12 pm

Bob Bronzan was joined by family, friends and Livermore High School alumni at the Starlite Banquet Hall in San Jose for the 22nd annual California Wrestling Hall of Fame banquet earlier this month. As a result of his lifetime dedication to coaching, mentoring and great contributions to the sport of wrestling, Bronzan was presented with the Lifetime Service Award. Bronzan's recent induction makes him the fourth Livermore High wrestling alumni to receive this distinguished honor and sixth overall between the two high schools in the city. He is joined by fellow Livermore wrestling alumni Steve Page (2016), Al Fontes (2016), Clark Conover (2018) and Granada wrestling coaches Rich and Dick Bailey (father and son), who were inducted in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Bronzan has been an integral part of the sport of wrestling and many other extracurricular activities in the Livermore school district for nearly six decades. Hired in 1964 at Livermore High School as a social science teacher, Bronzan took the helm as the head wrestling coach in 1966 and continued until the end of 1974, when he was promoted to an administrative position at the school. During that same timeframe, he also coached football and baseball. Nearly a decade later, he took over the wrestling program for a one-year stint during the 1982-83 season when the program was unexpectedly in need of a head coach. ​ A master at the art of motivating his athletes, as well as promoting his program, Bronzan on average had up to 80 kids on his roster and was also very instrumental in organizing rooter buses for students and fans to attend away dual meets. During his coaching tenure, Bronzan produced seven East Bay Athletic League championship teams, 33 individual EBAL champions, four North Coast Section Region II placers, one NCS Region II champion, eight NCS placers, one NCS champion and a Northern California champion in 1967. Amador boys' run ends in NorCal volleyball tourney The week after winning the NCS Division I boys' volleyball championship, Amador Valley saw its season come to an end with a loss to St. Francis of Mountain View in the CIF Northern California tournament. The Lancers shut down the host Dons in straight sets winning 25-16, 25-22, 25-23. Amador had a strong run through the season, finishing 28-8 overall, with a 10-3 record in EBAL play, and of course the NCS banner for the gym. Senior and Stanford-bound Nate Clinton was selected as the Most Valuable Player for the EBAL. Other Dons honored with postseason awards were Bryce Nohava and Colin Bowers with First-Team picks. Colin Bowers was a Second-Team selection. It was a great season to close out the Amador coaching career of Erin McFall. After spending eight years overall, the last five as head coach, McFall will step away from the program. He racked up an overall record of 98-26, along with a 53-10 EBAL mark since taking over in 2019. McFall has been a part of three EBAL championships (2017, 2018 and 2022), three NCS Championships (2017, 2019 and 2023) and five CIF NorCal appearances. The Dons will return a talented lot next season, as many of the underclassmen found substantial playing time this year. Juniors Aiden Husejnovic, Parker Brookhart, and Ryan Yu as well as sophomores Nick Nayak and Max Riter all contributed this season. Amador swimming and diving Here are the results for the Dons from the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships held May 13 in Clovis. Diving: Ben Lentz finished 17th on the 1-meter board, coming in as the No. 21 seed. Girls: Rylee Hutchinson finished her outstanding freshman season, finishing 11th in the 200 freestyle in a season best and All-American Consideration time of 1:50.86. She also got 10th in the 500 free, in an All-American Consideration time of 4:55.24. The girls' 400 free relay, consisting of seniors Florence Lin and Lilli Chau, sophomore Sydney Goldstein and Hutchinson finished 29th. Boys: Senior Hayden Tupper ended his stellar high school swim career with the Dons by finishing 18th in the 200 free with a time of 1:40.12, and 24th in the 100 free, turning in a season best 46.37.

