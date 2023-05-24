Contra Costa Probation partners with Talkspace for mental health services

The Contra Costa County Probation Department has announced a partnership with a well-known online mental health service provider in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The new partnership between the department and Talkspace will offer probation clients a dedicated mental healthcare provider matched to them based on their needs, as well as 24/7 access to classes, talks, and other resources via the online platform, according to a May 19 announcement.

"We are honored that Contra Costa Probation Department has chosen Talkspace for this groundbreaking partnership to provide therapy through proven virtual modalities like text-based therapy," said Laura Magnuson, vice president of clinical engagement for Talkspace in last week's announcement. "Together we are meeting their clients where they are and supporting the Probation Department's mission to strengthen individuals and communities."

The program is set to kick off this week, marking the first partnership of its kind between Talkspace and a probation department.

"We know that many of our clients are struggling with a variety of emotional and mental health concerns," Chief Probation Officer Esa Ehmen-Krause said in the May 19 announcement. "The partnership with Talkspace allows us to create a pathway to wellness for those we serve, and access services in a convenient manner."