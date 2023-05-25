Applications sought for new student seat on county Board of Education

The Contra Costa County Board of Education is inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply for a seat on the board as a student member.

The board voted on May 17 to approve a process for appointing a student board member, following a Feb. 22 vote to approve the creation of the position.

Applications are available through June 30 and open to any student enrolled in a public high school in the county heading into their junior or senior years in the fall. While all eligible applicants will be considered, the board is seeking to prioritize applications from students who are familiar with countywide educational endeavors.

"Priority will be given to students who currently attend or have previously attended a (Contra Costa County Office of Education) school or program or have an immediate family member who currently attend or have previously attended a CCCOE school or program," a board spokesperson said in an announcement this week.

The board is set to review applications and conduct interviews with applicants before appointing the selected applicant, all set for Aug. 16.