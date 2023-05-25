News

Applications sought for new student seat on county Board of Education

Nominations due by June 30

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa County Board of Education is inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply for a seat on the board as a student member.

The board voted on May 17 to approve a process for appointing a student board member, following a Feb. 22 vote to approve the creation of the position.

Applications are available through June 30 and open to any student enrolled in a public high school in the county heading into their junior or senior years in the fall. While all eligible applicants will be considered, the board is seeking to prioritize applications from students who are familiar with countywide educational endeavors.

"Priority will be given to students who currently attend or have previously attended a (Contra Costa County Office of Education) school or program or have an immediate family member who currently attend or have previously attended a CCCOE school or program," a board spokesperson said in an announcement this week.

The board is set to review applications and conduct interviews with applicants before appointing the selected applicant, all set for Aug. 16.

"Student members of the Contra Costa County Board of Education will be responsible for advocating on behalf of students and will be considered full members of the board with certain exceptions," county officials said.

The student member's vote on open session board agenda items will be a preferential one, which is recorded in meeting minutes but not added to the final vote count, and they will not be eligible to participate in closed session discussions or vote on those items. However, the student member will be able to make motions that all board members can then vote on.

More information on the position is available here, with applications available here.

Jeanita Lyman
