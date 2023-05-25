Community Briefs: Mental health town hall | 'Name the Park' in San Ramon | No I-680 closure this weekend

'Name the Park' in San Ramon

The city of San Ramon is seeking the community's input in deciding on a name for a new two-acre park set to be part of the ambitious 404-unit City Village project at Bishop Ranch 6.

The park is set to feature three playgrounds along with public art, game tables, seating and picnic areas. In addition to being part of City Village, officials are seeking for the park to be incorporated into the city's Walking District with a number of trails and paths.

Community members can read more about criteria for park names in San Ramon and submit suggestions here.

Drug and Alcohol Advisory Board applications

The Contra Costa County Alcohol and Other Drugs Advisory Board is seeking applicants to fill a number of vacant seats on the body.

"The advisory board addresses family and community needs regarding prevention, treatment and recovery from alcohol and other drug use," board officials said in an announcement on May 22. It reports its findings to Contra Costa Health, the Board of Supervisors and community partners."

Applicants are required to be 16 years old or older, and must be residents of Contra Costa County. In addition to seeking to fill seats representing District 1 and District 4, the board is soliciting applications for at-large and at-large alternate seats.

Board members are generally appointed to three-year terms, and meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 4-6:15 p.m.

Applications, which are due by June 16, are available by contacting Fatima Matal Sol at 925-335-3307 or [email protected]

Unplugged Concert Series

As summer approaches, live outdoor concerts are set to return to City Center again this year, with the lineup for the Unplugged concert series at the shopping center being announced by organizers this week.

Michelle Lambert is set to headline the first concert in the series next Friday (June 2) from 6-8 p.m., with weekly concerts scheduled for Friday evenings at City Center throughout the summer through August 25.

More information and a full lineup is available here.

No I-680 closure this weekend

Caltrans has canceled the closure of northbound Interstate 680 between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue previously scheduled to occur over this Memorial Day holiday weekend as part of the ongoing I-680 pavement rehabilitation project between Sunol and San Ramon.

The agency plans to reschedule a weekend-long closure through the area for a future date range yet to be determined. Crews are continuing to conduct separate overnight closures through the area Sundays to Thursdays associated with the project from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Visit www.680paving.com to learn more.

Night Market at fairgrounds

The 626 Night Market festival is back at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this holiday weekend, offering food, entertainment and arts-and-crafts vendors spread across over 10 football fields worth of space.

Designed in the spirit of the open-air markets made famous in many Asian countries, the 626 Night Market will be open 3-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with entrance via Gate 8. Learn more at alamedacountyfair.com.