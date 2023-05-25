News

Memorial Day ceremonies set in Danville

Observance at Oak Hill Park in morning; Mount Diablo beacon lighting at night

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, May 25, 2023, 10:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville town officials, local veterans groups and other community members are preparing for ceremonies in town as well as the top of Mount Diablo to honor fallen military service members this Memorial Day.

The Mount Diablo Beacon is set again to be lit for Memorial Day (May 29) following a resolution passed by the Danville Town Council in February 2022. (Photo courtesy Save Mount Diablo)

With town offices being closed in recognition of the holiday on Monday (May 29), Danville officials are preparing to host two events spearheaded by local veterans groups, including an evening beacon lighting on Mount Diablo.

"The town of Danville is proud to support local military veterans and their families this Memorial Day as groups organize remembrance events honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces," town spokesperson Jenn Starnes said in a statement this week.

The Viet Nam Veterans of Diablo Valley are hosting the organizations 31st annual Memorial Day Remembrance at Oak Hill Park starting at 10:30 a.m., featuring a concert by the Danville Community Band, remarks from Mayor Robert Storer, and recognition of each individual military branch as well as a guest speech from retired Maj. Jim Taylor, a Medal of Honor recipient.

In the evening, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 75 is set to join other local veterans groups for the Mount Diablo beacon lighting ceremony kicking off at the Veterans Memorial Building in Danville, with veterans and local officials gathering at the flagpole outside of the building to remotely light the beacon at 8:20 p.m. The building will open from 7-9 p.m.

This year marks the second Memorial Day since a resolution was passed by the Danville Town Council last year to light the beacon for both Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and Memorial Day.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

