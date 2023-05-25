Memorial Day ceremonies set in Danville

Danville town officials, local veterans groups and other community members are preparing for ceremonies in town as well as the top of Mount Diablo to honor fallen military service members this Memorial Day.

With town offices being closed in recognition of the holiday on Monday (May 29), Danville officials are preparing to host two events spearheaded by local veterans groups, including an evening beacon lighting on Mount Diablo.

"The town of Danville is proud to support local military veterans and their families this Memorial Day as groups organize remembrance events honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces," town spokesperson Jenn Starnes said in a statement this week.

The Viet Nam Veterans of Diablo Valley are hosting the organizations 31st annual Memorial Day Remembrance at Oak Hill Park starting at 10:30 a.m., featuring a concert by the Danville Community Band, remarks from Mayor Robert Storer, and recognition of each individual military branch as well as a guest speech from retired Maj. Jim Taylor, a Medal of Honor recipient.

In the evening, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 75 is set to join other local veterans groups for the Mount Diablo beacon lighting ceremony kicking off at the Veterans Memorial Building in Danville, with veterans and local officials gathering at the flagpole outside of the building to remotely light the beacon at 8:20 p.m. The building will open from 7-9 p.m.