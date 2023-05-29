Another Dublin federal prison employee indicted for sex abuse of female inmates

A former federal corrections officer accused of sexually abusing inmates at a women's prison in the Tri-Valley made his first court appearance last Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on 12 counts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Darrell Wayne Smith, 54, now residing in Florida, is accused of sexually abusing three female inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin between May 2019 and May 2021. The facility is a low-security women's prison.

The indictment describes Smith allegedly engaging in illegal sexual contact and acts with the victims, including by use of force.

"As alleged, Darrell Smith exploited his authority to sexually abuse three vulnerable victims in custody at FCI Dublin,"deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Prosecutors have previously convicted four other employees of the Dublin facility for using their power to sexually assault inmates.