Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters at the Bankhead

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 5:43 pm 0

Billy Bob Thornton The Boxmasters are playing the Bankhead Theater on June 3. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters are coming to the Bankhead Theater this Saturday (June 3) for an eclectic rock concert.

"Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse music catalog that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock 'n' roll of the 1960s," Livermore Valley Arts reps said. "But at the core, there is a backbeat, a lyric with meaning and music played with emotion."

The concert, which begins at 8 p.m., will also feature the rockabilly stylings of Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks. Visit livermorearts.org for tickets.

