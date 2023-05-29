DeSaulnier named as finalist for Democracy Awards

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, has been selected as a finalist for an award seeking to track and recognize the successes of congressional offices throughout the country.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) announced DeSaulnier earlier this month as among the 10 finalists for their annual Democracy Awards aimed at recognizing extraordinary public service.

DeSaulnier was named in the Constituent Accountability and Accessibility category for his policy of never leaving a town hall meeting until after every constituent in attendance has had the opportunity to ask a question.

"Constituent service is at the heart of my work in Congress, and I am proud that our office has been recognized for our efforts to serve, connect with, and answer to the people of California's 10th Congressional District," DeSaulnier said in a May 17 announcement. "I thank the Congressional Management Foundation for their work to promote good government and congratulate my fellow finalists."

DeSaulnier and South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna were the only two California representatives named in this year's awards, with Khanna being recognized by the foundation for his "robust time-off policy" for his staff in the Life in Congress Workplace Environment category.