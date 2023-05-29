Dublin: DA charges two sheriff's deputies with records coverup in jail suicide

Two Alameda County sheriff's deputies have been accused of falsifying records in connection with a suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2021.

Felony charges were filed against Deputy Sheri Baughman, 49, and Deputy Amanda Bracamontes, 30, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

The charges stem from an incident April 3, 2021, when Vinetta Martin was found to have hung herself with a bedsheet in her cell, according to the Public Accountability Unit of the prosecutor's office.

Martin had been deemed a "special management inmate" after telling jail staff she planned to take her life. Deputies were supposed to conduct direct visual checks every 30 minutes, according to the district attorney's office.

Baughman and Bracamontes are accused of doctoring the logbooks to make it appear that they had performed the checks.