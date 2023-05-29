News

Dublin: DA charges two sheriff's deputies with records coverup in jail suicide

Pair allegedly doctored logbooks after failing to check 'special management inmate' at Santa Rita Jail

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 5:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two Alameda County sheriff's deputies have been accused of falsifying records in connection with a suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2021.

(Stock image)

Felony charges were filed against Deputy Sheri Baughman, 49, and Deputy Amanda Bracamontes, 30, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

The charges stem from an incident April 3, 2021, when Vinetta Martin was found to have hung herself with a bedsheet in her cell, according to the Public Accountability Unit of the prosecutor's office.

Martin had been deemed a "special management inmate" after telling jail staff she planned to take her life. Deputies were supposed to conduct direct visual checks every 30 minutes, according to the district attorney's office.

Baughman and Bracamontes are accused of doctoring the logbooks to make it appear that they had performed the checks.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Surveillance video showed they skipped some checks, sometimes for as long as an hour and 47 minutes, investigators said.

Martin, 32, had been held since July 2020 when she was booked by Oakland police for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She was found incompetent to stand trial and was awaiting transfer to a psychiatric hospital in Napa.

Baughman is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office and Bracamontes has served for four years, the prosecutor's office said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Dublin: DA charges two sheriff's deputies with records coverup in jail suicide

Pair allegedly doctored logbooks after failing to check 'special management inmate' at Santa Rita Jail

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 5:31 pm

Two Alameda County sheriff's deputies have been accused of falsifying records in connection with a suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2021.

Felony charges were filed against Deputy Sheri Baughman, 49, and Deputy Amanda Bracamontes, 30, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

The charges stem from an incident April 3, 2021, when Vinetta Martin was found to have hung herself with a bedsheet in her cell, according to the Public Accountability Unit of the prosecutor's office.

Martin had been deemed a "special management inmate" after telling jail staff she planned to take her life. Deputies were supposed to conduct direct visual checks every 30 minutes, according to the district attorney's office.

Baughman and Bracamontes are accused of doctoring the logbooks to make it appear that they had performed the checks.

Surveillance video showed they skipped some checks, sometimes for as long as an hour and 47 minutes, investigators said.

Martin, 32, had been held since July 2020 when she was booked by Oakland police for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She was found incompetent to stand trial and was awaiting transfer to a psychiatric hospital in Napa.

Baughman is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office and Bracamontes has served for four years, the prosecutor's office said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.