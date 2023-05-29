Dublin man faces felony allegations of misusing computer database of health care company

A Dublin man is facing federal felony charges of improperly accessing a former work computer system and changing its data.

Vamsikrishna Naganathanahalli, 47, pleaded not guilty in an Oakland federal courtroom last Friday, according to court records.

Naganathanahalli is accused by prosecutors of changing the password of a coworker's account after Naganathanahalli learned his employment would soon be terminated, which allowed him to log on to that coworker's account after his own access was revoked, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege Naganathanahalli then used another coworker's account to upload false data to a database maintained his former employer, Vituity, damaging the database.

Vituity is an Emeryville-based group of companies that provide healthcare partnerships and services.