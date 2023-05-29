News

Dublin man faces felony allegations of misusing computer database of health care company

Feds say he accessed coworker's account, changed data upon learning he would be terminated

by Thomas Hughes / Bay City News Service

A Dublin man is facing federal felony charges of improperly accessing a former work computer system and changing its data.

Vamsikrishna Naganathanahalli, 47, pleaded not guilty in an Oakland federal courtroom last Friday, according to court records.

Naganathanahalli is accused by prosecutors of changing the password of a coworker's account after Naganathanahalli learned his employment would soon be terminated, which allowed him to log on to that coworker's account after his own access was revoked, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege Naganathanahalli then used another coworker's account to upload false data to a database maintained his former employer, Vituity, damaging the database.

Vituity is an Emeryville-based group of companies that provide healthcare partnerships and services.

Naganathanahalli is facing three counts related to the "Transmission of a Program, Information, Code, and Command to Cause Damage to a Protected Computer," according to court documents.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

