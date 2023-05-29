News

Highland Road work to continue into June

Detour in place between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 5:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Map of the road work and detour route for Highland Road between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works)

Drivers navigating between the outskirts of the San Ramon Valley and northwestern Livermore are set to see a detour during daytime hours as crews continue roadwork on Highland Road through next month.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced on May 25 that road grinding and paving work on Highland Road between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road is set to continue through June 15.

Work is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, barring holidays and extreme weather, with a detour being facilitated during that time and drivers being instructed to expect delays.

"A detour will be in place to direct traffic to Collier Canyon Road to Carneal Road to Manning Road and back to Highland Road," officials said in a statement. "A pilot car will direct traffic through the work area, as needed. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Highland Road work to continue into June

Detour in place between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 5:30 pm

Drivers navigating between the outskirts of the San Ramon Valley and northwestern Livermore are set to see a detour during daytime hours as crews continue roadwork on Highland Road through next month.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced on May 25 that road grinding and paving work on Highland Road between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road is set to continue through June 15.

Work is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, barring holidays and extreme weather, with a detour being facilitated during that time and drivers being instructed to expect delays.

"A detour will be in place to direct traffic to Collier Canyon Road to Carneal Road to Manning Road and back to Highland Road," officials said in a statement. "A pilot car will direct traffic through the work area, as needed. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.