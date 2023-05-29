Highland Road work to continue into June

Drivers navigating between the outskirts of the San Ramon Valley and northwestern Livermore are set to see a detour during daytime hours as crews continue roadwork on Highland Road through next month.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced on May 25 that road grinding and paving work on Highland Road between Camino Tassajara and Manning Road is set to continue through June 15.

Work is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, barring holidays and extreme weather, with a detour being facilitated during that time and drivers being instructed to expect delays.

"A detour will be in place to direct traffic to Collier Canyon Road to Carneal Road to Manning Road and back to Highland Road," officials said in a statement. "A pilot car will direct traffic through the work area, as needed. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes."