Paula Poundstone to headline at the Bankhead

Throughout her act, Poundstone often interacts with and calls on members of the audience -- she said she enjoys that aspect of the show the most.

"My act is largely autobiographical," she told the Weekly in a recent interview. "I talk about raising a house full of kids and animals. I talk a little bit about politics here and there, although I am no expert."

Known for her sharp observational humor, Poundstone has been an active comedian since 1979. Currently, she is the host of comedy podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and appears regularly on the NPR comedy segment "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!"

"Often when you watch a video or see a picture or whatever, you're just looking at it on your phone screen by yourself. You might acknowledge in your head that you think it's funny. You might even smile, but people rarely laugh out loud," she said. "But when you're in a group of people, it's infectious. Sometimes you laugh at stuff that you wouldn't have even laughed at if you weren't with the rest of the crowd."

Now with many venues and events returning to in-person shows, Poundstone feels that it brings people together in a way that virtual events may lack in.

"If you're a musician, and many musicians did this, they would record or tape themselves singing in their living room and could get by that way. As a comic, many of us were scrambling," Poundstone said. "Nobody knew if the theaters would ever open up again."

"My favorite part of the night is just talking to the audience. I do a bit where I ask them what do you do for a living and in this way we get to hear little biographies of audience members," Poundstone said. "So I really don't know what I'm going to talk about the entire time because it's very much directed by who I talk to in the audience."

"I had carefully cut out a clip from a Time Magazine article about her, there was a cover story about Lily Tomlin when she was on Broadway with a one-woman show," Poundstone recalled. "I cut the little pictures out that were inside the article as well and put them up on my wall."

"A whole crowd is experiencing the same thing at the same time. There's something about that collective experience that is so rich and so magnetized, so far beyond what it would be if you were by yourself," Poundstone said. "To be back with that again is just priceless. As an audience member, and certainly as a performer, it's just so great to experience that with strangers."

"I love the Three Stooges because they did silly, really funny things," Poundstone said. "Honestly I don't think I've ever laughed harder in my life than just seeing somebody with toilet paper stuck on the bottom of their shoe. I just love silly jokes."

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Paula Poundstone to headline at the Bankhead

Comedian reflects on personal inspiration and her love of 'silly' humor ahead of Livermore show