Tri-Valley native drowns during weekend outing in Butte County

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of a young man from Livermore who drowned during an outing on the Feather River in the Chico area over the Memorial Day weekend.

Jonathan "Jonny" Nguyen, a 21-year-old Livermore native and Granada High School alumnus, had recently graduated from Chico State University when he became lost under the water after diving into the river south of the university on Saturday.

Nguyen was last seen by friends when he emerged from the water briefly after the dive before becoming submerged once again. An extensive search that afternoon involving boats, helicopters, drones and divers was unsuccessful. His body was recovered on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Megan McMann, spokesperson for the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

McMann said that the search-and-rescue team consisted of 16 members from the sheriff's office, and approximately 16 more from the Butte County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Nguyen graduated from Granada High School in 2019, where he left his mark on the wrestling team.