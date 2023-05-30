News

Tri-Valley native drowns during weekend outing in Butte County

Loved ones grieving loss of 21-year-old who had just finished studies at Chico State

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Jonathan Nguyen, a Livermore resident and Granada High School alumnus, drowned on Saturday shortly after graduating from Chico State University. (Photo courtesy Jonathan Nguyen Memorial on GoFundMe.)

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of a young man from Livermore who drowned during an outing on the Feather River in the Chico area over the Memorial Day weekend.

Jonathan "Jonny" Nguyen, a 21-year-old Livermore native and Granada High School alumnus, had recently graduated from Chico State University when he became lost under the water after diving into the river south of the university on Saturday.

Nguyen was last seen by friends when he emerged from the water briefly after the dive before becoming submerged once again. An extensive search that afternoon involving boats, helicopters, drones and divers was unsuccessful. His body was recovered on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Megan McMann, spokesperson for the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

McMann said that the search-and-rescue team consisted of 16 members from the sheriff's office, and approximately 16 more from the Butte County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Nguyen graduated from Granada High School in 2019, where he left his mark on the wrestling team.

"Jonny was a great friend to many and impacted everyone he met," wrote Sean Jackson, Nguyen's former coach and organizer of an online fundraiser aimed at supporting the Nguyen family. "We wish to truly remember and celebrate Jonathan's life, to support his family and this memorial, as well as the expenses a tragedy like this brings on."

"Johnny was a standout wrestler for Granada HS, winning two North Coast Section medals and he helped lead Granada to its first League Championship in over ten years," Jackson said on the GoFundMe page created on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the "Jonathan Nguyen Memorial" fundraiser had garnered more than $32,000 in donations out of the $50,000 goal set by Jackson.

"Jonathan was a fully engaged member of the Livermore community- student, athlete, scouts, religiously, leadership, volunteering and much more," Jackson wrote on Facebook.

