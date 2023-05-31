News

New vendors coming to San Ramon Farmers Market

Creamery, florist and plant-based bakery added to lineup at City Center

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 10:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon Farmers Market is now home to three new vendors offering coffee and baked goods, dairy products, and cut flowers. (Photo courtesy Sunset Development Company)

Shoppers at the year-round San Ramon Farmers Market are set to have several new offerings starting this season, with three new vendors recently announced as the latest additions to the roster.

Straus Family Creamery's upcoming regular presence at the San Ramon Farmers Market will be its first at a Tri-Valley farmers market. (Photo courtesy Sunset Development Company)

Medrano's Flowers, Straus Family Creamery, and Timeless Coffee and Bakery are the newest vendors to be offering their wares at the weekly market in City Center Bishop Ranch, officials with Sunset development said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to create an authentic and intimate relationship between our vendors and the amazing community of San Ramon," said Harv Singh, director for the San Ramon Farmers Market. "By introducing Straus Family Creamery, Medrano's Flowers and Timeless Coffee, we're not only expanding our offerings but also celebrating the rich cultural diversity that the city has to offer. There is no other market with the same multicultural, eclectic blend in the area."

Its addition to the roster at the San Ramon Farmers Market is the first time operating at a Tri-Valley farmers market for Straus Family Creamery, known for its presence throughout Northern California and its status as the first 100% organic creamery in the country.

"Straus Family products are crafted from high quality organic milk from 12 small family farms along the Northern California coast," a spokesperson for Sunset Development wrote in Wednesday's announcement. "Mission-driven and committed to a carbon-neutral dairy farming model, Straus Family is a pioneer in innovative sustainable organic dairy farming practices."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

As a non-dairy alternative, Timeless Coffee and Bakery -- the first and only 100% plant-based coffee roaster and bakery -- is also coming to San Ramon.

"Dedicated to sharing its passion with coffee connoisseurs while exposing the community to the benefits of veganism, Timeless products are all made in-house daily," Sunset Development officials said. "With a mission to act as a good steward not only in the coffee and food industry but for animals, people, and the planet, the company's fabric consists of a focus on community and social awareness."

Medrano's Flowers, based out of a small family-owned farm south of Santa Cruz, will be making its San Ramon debut after more than two decades of presence throughout local farmers markets.

Medrano's Flowers is coming to San Ramon after years of being a fixture at farmers markets throughout the area. (Photo courtesy Sunset Development Company)

"The family-run business, which includes Medrano's wife, Rosa, and their three children, Carla, Saul and Mauricio, is committed to providing high-quality, vibrant blooms to San Ramon," a Sunset Development spokesperson said.

The new vendors are joining a roster of more than 70 offerings at the San Ramon Farmers Market, which is now in its 16th year.

"City Center is honored to be the home of the most diverse farmers market in the East Bay," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO at Sunset Development. "Harv has truly done a phenomenal job of fostering an outstanding lineup of vendors that will only further enhance the experience for our community."

The San Ramon Farmers Market is open weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at City Center Bishop Ranch.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New vendors coming to San Ramon Farmers Market

Creamery, florist and plant-based bakery added to lineup at City Center

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 10:52 pm

Shoppers at the year-round San Ramon Farmers Market are set to have several new offerings starting this season, with three new vendors recently announced as the latest additions to the roster.

Medrano's Flowers, Straus Family Creamery, and Timeless Coffee and Bakery are the newest vendors to be offering their wares at the weekly market in City Center Bishop Ranch, officials with Sunset development said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to create an authentic and intimate relationship between our vendors and the amazing community of San Ramon," said Harv Singh, director for the San Ramon Farmers Market. "By introducing Straus Family Creamery, Medrano's Flowers and Timeless Coffee, we're not only expanding our offerings but also celebrating the rich cultural diversity that the city has to offer. There is no other market with the same multicultural, eclectic blend in the area."

Its addition to the roster at the San Ramon Farmers Market is the first time operating at a Tri-Valley farmers market for Straus Family Creamery, known for its presence throughout Northern California and its status as the first 100% organic creamery in the country.

"Straus Family products are crafted from high quality organic milk from 12 small family farms along the Northern California coast," a spokesperson for Sunset Development wrote in Wednesday's announcement. "Mission-driven and committed to a carbon-neutral dairy farming model, Straus Family is a pioneer in innovative sustainable organic dairy farming practices."

As a non-dairy alternative, Timeless Coffee and Bakery -- the first and only 100% plant-based coffee roaster and bakery -- is also coming to San Ramon.

"Dedicated to sharing its passion with coffee connoisseurs while exposing the community to the benefits of veganism, Timeless products are all made in-house daily," Sunset Development officials said. "With a mission to act as a good steward not only in the coffee and food industry but for animals, people, and the planet, the company's fabric consists of a focus on community and social awareness."

Medrano's Flowers, based out of a small family-owned farm south of Santa Cruz, will be making its San Ramon debut after more than two decades of presence throughout local farmers markets.

"The family-run business, which includes Medrano's wife, Rosa, and their three children, Carla, Saul and Mauricio, is committed to providing high-quality, vibrant blooms to San Ramon," a Sunset Development spokesperson said.

The new vendors are joining a roster of more than 70 offerings at the San Ramon Farmers Market, which is now in its 16th year.

"City Center is honored to be the home of the most diverse farmers market in the East Bay," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO at Sunset Development. "Harv has truly done a phenomenal job of fostering an outstanding lineup of vendors that will only further enhance the experience for our community."

The San Ramon Farmers Market is open weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at City Center Bishop Ranch.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.