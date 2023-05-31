New vendors coming to San Ramon Farmers Market

"Straus Family products are crafted from high quality organic milk from 12 small family farms along the Northern California coast," a spokesperson for Sunset Development wrote in Wednesday's announcement. "Mission-driven and committed to a carbon-neutral dairy farming model, Straus Family is a pioneer in innovative sustainable organic dairy farming practices."

Its addition to the roster at the San Ramon Farmers Market is the first time operating at a Tri-Valley farmers market for Straus Family Creamery, known for its presence throughout Northern California and its status as the first 100% organic creamery in the country.

"Our goal is to create an authentic and intimate relationship between our vendors and the amazing community of San Ramon," said Harv Singh, director for the San Ramon Farmers Market. "By introducing Straus Family Creamery, Medrano's Flowers and Timeless Coffee, we're not only expanding our offerings but also celebrating the rich cultural diversity that the city has to offer. There is no other market with the same multicultural, eclectic blend in the area."

Medrano's Flowers, Straus Family Creamery, and Timeless Coffee and Bakery are the newest vendors to be offering their wares at the weekly market in City Center Bishop Ranch, officials with Sunset development said on Wednesday.

Shoppers at the year-round San Ramon Farmers Market are set to have several new offerings starting this season, with three new vendors recently announced as the latest additions to the roster.

"City Center is honored to be the home of the most diverse farmers market in the East Bay," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO at Sunset Development. "Harv has truly done a phenomenal job of fostering an outstanding lineup of vendors that will only further enhance the experience for our community."

The new vendors are joining a roster of more than 70 offerings at the San Ramon Farmers Market, which is now in its 16th year.

"The family-run business, which includes Medrano's wife, Rosa, and their three children, Carla, Saul and Mauricio, is committed to providing high-quality, vibrant blooms to San Ramon," a Sunset Development spokesperson said.

Medrano's Flowers, based out of a small family-owned farm south of Santa Cruz, will be making its San Ramon debut after more than two decades of presence throughout local farmers markets.

"Dedicated to sharing its passion with coffee connoisseurs while exposing the community to the benefits of veganism, Timeless products are all made in-house daily," Sunset Development officials said. "With a mission to act as a good steward not only in the coffee and food industry but for animals, people, and the planet, the company's fabric consists of a focus on community and social awareness."

As a non-dairy alternative, Timeless Coffee and Bakery -- the first and only 100% plant-based coffee roaster and bakery -- is also coming to San Ramon.

New vendors coming to San Ramon Farmers Market

Creamery, florist and plant-based bakery added to lineup at City Center