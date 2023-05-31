News

Sheriff sets public inquest into January death at county jail

31-year-old died in custody after misdemeanor arrest

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 10:47 pm
Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the Jan. 3 death of 31-year-old Brian Love Pence Jr., of Antioch, who died while jailed at Martinez Detention Facility.

Pence was arrested Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal abuse and tested positive for COVID-19 during his jail intake and put into a quarantine cell.

The sheriff's office said in January that Pence was screened by county health services and cleared for incarceration.

At approximately 1:22 p.m. Jan. 3, deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from Pence. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff's office said at the time there were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious.

The sheriff's office policy is to investigate and hold an inquest any time there's an in-custody death.

Friday's inquest will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, at 725 Court Street, Department 1, Room 209, in Martinez.

The inquest is open to the public, however no photographs, audio recordings, or video may be taken during the proceeding.

