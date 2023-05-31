Warriors GM Bob Myers, a Monte Vista alum, leaving team after season

Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers, a native of Danville, announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down after 12 years with the NBA team he grew up rooting for.

Myers, a Monte Vista High School alumnus who played basketball at UCLA and spent years as a sports agent before moving to the Warriors' front office in 2011, led the basketball side of the organization since being promoted to GM in April 2012 – a run that included four NBA championships, six NBA Finals appearances overall and two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN on Tuesday morning in breaking the news of his departure that had been the source of speculation all season long with his current contract expiring at the end of the league year next month.

"I was born in '75, and that was the last championship. And to feel like I helped give this fanbase, this community, did my part -- not perfectly, but the best I could -- to get some more of those things ..." Myers said during an emotional press conference later Tuesday afternoon.

"It's more than a job, and that's why I love it and that's why it's hard to leave it," he added.