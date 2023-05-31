News

Warriors GM Bob Myers, a Monte Vista alum, leaving team after season

Led front office during Golden State's four NBA championships in nine years

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 5:49 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers, a native of Danville, announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down after 12 years with the NBA team he grew up rooting for.

Myers, a Monte Vista High School alumnus who played basketball at UCLA and spent years as a sports agent before moving to the Warriors' front office in 2011, led the basketball side of the organization since being promoted to GM in April 2012 – a run that included four NBA championships, six NBA Finals appearances overall and two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN on Tuesday morning in breaking the news of his departure that had been the source of speculation all season long with his current contract expiring at the end of the league year next month.

"I was born in '75, and that was the last championship. And to feel like I helped give this fanbase, this community, did my part -- not perfectly, but the best I could -- to get some more of those things ..." Myers said during an emotional press conference later Tuesday afternoon.

"It's more than a job, and that's why I love it and that's why it's hard to leave it," he added.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Myers, 48, has not revealed his next career plans but alluded to needing a professional break during the press conference.

With Myers at the helm of the front office, the Warriors won NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and qualified for the playoffs nine times overall. They also reached the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

Arguably their most successful stretch at any point in their franchise's history, the Warriors posted a .653 winning percentage during the 11 seasons Myers was general manager (he held the added title of president of basketball operations for the past seven years).

Among Myers' many noteworthy personnel accomplishments as general manager were re-signing superstar Stephen Curry, drafting players like Draymond Green, acquiring Kevin Durant in free agency in 2016 and hiring Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014.

Myers won NBA Executive of the Year for the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Warriors GM Bob Myers, a Monte Vista alum, leaving team after season

Led front office during Golden State's four NBA championships in nine years

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 5:49 am

Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers, a native of Danville, announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down after 12 years with the NBA team he grew up rooting for.

Myers, a Monte Vista High School alumnus who played basketball at UCLA and spent years as a sports agent before moving to the Warriors' front office in 2011, led the basketball side of the organization since being promoted to GM in April 2012 – a run that included four NBA championships, six NBA Finals appearances overall and two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN on Tuesday morning in breaking the news of his departure that had been the source of speculation all season long with his current contract expiring at the end of the league year next month.

"I was born in '75, and that was the last championship. And to feel like I helped give this fanbase, this community, did my part -- not perfectly, but the best I could -- to get some more of those things ..." Myers said during an emotional press conference later Tuesday afternoon.

"It's more than a job, and that's why I love it and that's why it's hard to leave it," he added.

Myers, 48, has not revealed his next career plans but alluded to needing a professional break during the press conference.

With Myers at the helm of the front office, the Warriors won NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and qualified for the playoffs nine times overall. They also reached the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

Arguably their most successful stretch at any point in their franchise's history, the Warriors posted a .653 winning percentage during the 11 seasons Myers was general manager (he held the added title of president of basketball operations for the past seven years).

Among Myers' many noteworthy personnel accomplishments as general manager were re-signing superstar Stephen Curry, drafting players like Draymond Green, acquiring Kevin Durant in free agency in 2016 and hiring Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014.

Myers won NBA Executive of the Year for the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.