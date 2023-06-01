News

SRVUSD prepares to celebrate class of 2023

High school graduation ceremonies set for Friday evening

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Graduating SRVUSD seniors have been immersed in a range of activities set to culminate in their graduation ceremonies on June 2, including the district's Senior Walk which sees graduating seniors visit their former elementary schools. (Photo courtesy SRVUSD)

Graduating high school seniors of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District attended their final day of classes Thursday and are now preparing to finalize and celebrate the end of their studies at the district in graduation ceremonies set for Friday evening.

All four high schools in the district -- California and Dougherty Valley high schools in San Ramon, and San Ramon Valley and Monte Vista high schools in Danville -- are gearing up to celebrate their latest batches of graduates in ceremonies Friday evening (June 2).

The graduations are scheduled for 6 p.m. at all four campuses, with festivities set for the athletic fields at California High School and the stadiums at the three other high schools.

A combined ceremony for the district's alternative program, Venture, and its continuation program, Del Amigo, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday in the auditorium at Diablo Valley High School.

