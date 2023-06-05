Contra Costa County coroner's jury rules death of jail inmate was natural

A coroner's jury found that a 31-year-old jail inmate died of natural causes, Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said Friday.
Livingston, who also holds the post of coroner, announced the jury's finding on the Jan. 3 death of Antioch resident Brian Love Pence Jr. in a statement.
Pence was jailed at the Martinez Detention Facility after being arrested Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal abuse. He had tested positive for COVID-19 during his jail intake and was put into a quarantine cell.
The sheriff's office said in January that Pence was screened by county health services and cleared for incarceration.
About 1:22 p.m. Jan. 3, deputies conducting a check observed "no movement" from Pence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said at the time there was no sign of trauma or anything suspicious.
The sheriff's office policy is to investigate and hold an inquest any time there's an in-custody death.
