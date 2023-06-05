Contra Costa County coroner's jury rules death of jail inmate was natural

A coroner's jury found that a 31-year-old jail inmate died of natural causes, Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said Friday.

Livingston, who also holds the post of coroner, announced the jury's finding on the Jan. 3 death of Antioch resident Brian Love Pence Jr. in a statement.

Pence was jailed at the Martinez Detention Facility after being arrested Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal abuse. He had tested positive for COVID-19 during his jail intake and was put into a quarantine cell.

The sheriff's office said in January that Pence was screened by county health services and cleared for incarceration.

About 1:22 p.m. Jan. 3, deputies conducting a check observed "no movement" from Pence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.