Contra Costa County DA's academy teaches public how criminal justice system works

Applications due by June 30

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 4:10 pm
Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is inviting residents to learn how her office works this fall in the 2023 Fall Community Academy.

The free, nine-week course will be held at the DA's office in downtown Martinez, from 6-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 6.

"One of my goals as district attorney is to be more transparent with the community about what our office does in the criminal justice system," Becton said in a statement. "The community academy is an integral program that strengthens our community through education, information, and understanding."

Participants will get an in-depth view of the criminal justice system by hearing from deputy district attorneys, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, community-based organizations and justice partners.

People will learn firsthand how the District Attorney's Office files cases, will meet with a Superior Court judge during a court tour, gain knowledge about prosecutions and investigations, visit the Martinez Detention Facility, and understand the office's outreach efforts for children, parents, and victims.

The academy is open to residents 18 and older who live or work in Contra Costa County. To apply, go to contracostada.org by June 30.

Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 4:10 pm

The Dude
8 hours ago
The Dude, San Ramon
8 hours ago

Or how it doesn't work.

