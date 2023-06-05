News

Hike for Hope raises over $150,000

Annual benefit event at Del Valle for Hope Hospice

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Nearly 850 people turned out to support Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice at its annual Hike for Hope fundraiser at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on May 6.

In the face of rainy spring weather, the hikers helped raise $153,000 for the organization -- a little below the record-setting total generated at the 2022 event.

"The relationship between Hope and the Tri-Valley community is remarkable," Hope Hospice director of philanthropy Marc Rovetti said in a statement announcing the results. "It's uplifting to witness the generosity of so many, and reassuring to know that volunteer time and donor dollars go right back into the place we all call home."

