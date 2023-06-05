News

Major injuries in fiery crash after police chase driver who ran red light in Danville

Incident remains under investigation by sheriff's office

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 5:06 am 1
A car fleeing from police after running a red light in Danville collided with another vehicle, rolled over and caught fire, leaving the driver with major injuries over the weekend, authorities said.

The chase began about 1 a.m. Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A Danville police officer attempted to pull over the car at Diablo Road and El Cerro Boulevard for the stoplight violation, the sheriff's office said.

The car fled east on Diablo Road and onto Blackhawk Road. At the intersection with Camino Tassajara, it ran a second red light and collided with another motorist, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle that fled rolled onto its roof and caught fire. Five occupants were rescued and taken to a hospital. The driver suffered major injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured, it said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at 925-313-2600, through the dispatch center at 925-646-2441 or by leaving an anonymous voice message at 845-846-3592. Information can also be emailed to [email protected]

Malcolm Hex
12 hours ago
More lawlessness in these parts. No respect for the general public and our police officers. A sad state of affairs but one that can change for the better if sentencing standards are enforced.

Solution: put up billboards that clearly state the penalty for reckless driving. Enhance the statute for reckless driving with a mandatory 30-year prison sentence should a victim succumb to his/her injuries as a result of the suspect's reckless driving.

As it stands, California Vehicle Code [CVC] §23103(a) – Reckless Driving – Vehicle Code Section 23103(a) makes it illegal to drive a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for a victim safety of people or property. Violation of Section 23103(a) is punishable by up to ninety days in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Punishable by up to ninety days in jail? No. Make it one year in jail (full year) for the first offence if there are no injuries to a victim driver. Impound the car if it is drivable and sell it at auction.

Bad habits can change only when the consequences of those actions is not tolerated.

