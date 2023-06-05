Major injuries in fiery crash after police chase driver who ran red light in Danville

A car fleeing from police after running a red light in Danville collided with another vehicle, rolled over and caught fire, leaving the driver with major injuries over the weekend, authorities said.

The chase began about 1 a.m. Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A Danville police officer attempted to pull over the car at Diablo Road and El Cerro Boulevard for the stoplight violation, the sheriff's office said.

The car fled east on Diablo Road and onto Blackhawk Road. At the intersection with Camino Tassajara, it ran a second red light and collided with another motorist, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle that fled rolled onto its roof and caught fire. Five occupants were rescued and taken to a hospital. The driver suffered major injuries, the sheriff's office said.