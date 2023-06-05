SRVUSD board to consider contract for new executive cabinet member

Rogenski began his tenure in the position in 2015, following a year of turnover in the role. He had previously held the same title at the Dublin Unified School District.

Jones was appointed to the position at the board's most recent meeting on May 16 pending final contract approval, with Rogenski's retirement coming a year ahead of the end of his most recent contract, which was renewed through next June in a move approved by the board last year.

Board members are set to review, discuss and vote on approving Jones' new contract at their upcoming meeting this week, along with contract renewals for a number of other administrators including Superintendent John Malloy.

Melanie Jones, a longtime administrator with the district who had served as director of certificated staff, is poised to become the head of the human resources department following the retirement of outgoing assistant superintendent of human resources Keith Rogenski, which was announced earlier in the year.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday on a contract for a new lead of its human resources department at its penultimate meeting of the current academic year, as well as discuss a proposed budget for the upcoming academic year, contract renewals for cabinet members and a raise for the district superintendent.

* In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, board members are set to confer with legal counsel on four cases of anticipated litigation and one case of pending litigation. They will also discuss performance evaluations for Malloy and his cabinet, and the appointment of a director of instructional services and multiple assistant principals.

* The board will consider appointing Student Trustee Anya Ayyappan for a second term through the end of the next academic year.

* Board members are set to hold a public hearing on the district's proposed budget for the 2023-24 academic year, with state law requiring a budget for the upcoming year to be approved by July 1.

Board members, cabinet members and the public are set to meet at 6 p.m. for the district's next regular board meeting on Tuesday (June 6). The agenda is available here .

The board will also consider proposed contract extensions through 2025 for assistant superintendents Stella Kemp and Christine Huajardo, heads of business operations and educational services respectively.

Following a performance review process over the past several months, board members will consider a proposed contract renewal for Malloy that would see his tenure extended through 2026, as well as a 5% salary increase that would see his annual pay increased to $403,896 for the coming year.

The board will also discuss and consider approving contract extensions for other cabinet members, as well as the same 5% longevity salary increase that is standard for district administrators as part of the renewal of Malloy's contract past 2024.

Jones' proposed contract would see her term formalized through 2025, with provisions in the contract being retroactive to this March.

SRVUSD board to consider contract for new executive cabinet member

Also: Superintendent raise, administrator contract extensions, draft budget presentation