Livermore readies for rodeo this weekend

The annual Livermore Rodeo is back in action with a lineup of festivities leading up to the main events this weekend.
While the rodeo is officially set to take place Saturday and Sunday (June 10-11), activities such as a BBQ mixer, family night and cowgirl luncheon will take place throughout the week along with the downtown rodeo parade planned for Saturday at 10 a.m.
Hosted by the Livermore Rotary Club, the parade's theme each year is to honor the Livermore Valley's Western Heritage, support the Livermore Rodeo and provide a fun event for the community. Several groups participate in the parade each year including schools, businesses and residents.
Day one of the rodeo kicks off right after the parade. On both days, gates open at 11 a.m. and grand entry begins at 3 p.m. Grand entry is the start of the rodeo featuring Livermore Rodeo Stagecoaches, rodeo personnel, sponsor flags, the Livermore Rodeo Queens and visiting Queens, as well as the previous years' Queen presenting the American flag.
Rodeo fans can expect to see traditional events return again this year including, tie down roping, local team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding, among others. Additionally, food and beverage, arts and crafts and shopping booths will be located throughout the stadium each day.
A new rodeo queen has also been crowned this year.
Maci Hachmann, 22, is a Livermore native who grew up in the rodeo industry and riding horses, according to her bio on the rodeo website. Hachmann takes over the role of Miss Livermore Rodeo from Isabella Macchioni who was the last queen crowned in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the rodeo into a two-year hiatus.
And in keeping with annual customs, Saturday is "Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day" at the rodeo in support of breast cancer research, followed by "Patriot Day" on Sunday when rodeo-goers are encouraged to wear red, white or blue in support of military service personnel.
Rodeo organizers and participants aren't the only ones gearing up for the weekend-long event, the Livermore Police Department is also getting into the rodeo spirit by once again giving officers the option to wear an alternate patrol uniform for the week consisting of a white straw cowboy hat, blue jeans and brown boots along with their proper identification and safety gear.
The rodeo takes place at the rodeo grounds located at 3000 Robertson Park Road. More information and tickets are available at livermorerodeo.com.
