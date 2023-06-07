Livermore readies for rodeo this weekend

The annual Livermore Rodeo is back in action with a lineup of festivities leading up to the main events this weekend.

While the rodeo is officially set to take place Saturday and Sunday (June 10-11), activities such as a BBQ mixer, family night and cowgirl luncheon will take place throughout the week along with the downtown rodeo parade planned for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hosted by the Livermore Rotary Club, the parade's theme each year is to honor the Livermore Valley's Western Heritage, support the Livermore Rodeo and provide a fun event for the community. Several groups participate in the parade each year including schools, businesses and residents.

Day one of the rodeo kicks off right after the parade. On both days, gates open at 11 a.m. and grand entry begins at 3 p.m. Grand entry is the start of the rodeo featuring Livermore Rodeo Stagecoaches, rodeo personnel, sponsor flags, the Livermore Rodeo Queens and visiting Queens, as well as the previous years' Queen presenting the American flag.

Rodeo fans can expect to see traditional events return again this year including, tie down roping, local team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding, among others. Additionally, food and beverage, arts and crafts and shopping booths will be located throughout the stadium each day.