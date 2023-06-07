Overcrowded county animal shelter offers free adoptions this month

Contra Costa Animal Services says its shelter is at maximum capacity, so all adoptions are free during the month of June.

"If you can't adopt, maybe you could foster, if you can't foster we would love a share or a like so that we can spread the word and get these cuties out," the shelter said on its Facebook page. "We have small dogs, medium dogs, large dogs, all temperaments, and all energy levels. Come visit us and let us help you find your perfect fit."

The county shelter in Martinez is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. To see a full list of available animals, go to www.ccasd.org. A $25 licensing fee may apply.

For more info and to apply to foster, go to https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7846/Dog-Foster-Program.