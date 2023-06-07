News

Police: Man dies by suicide in gun range at Dublin store

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 9:52 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Dublin police confirmed that a man died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the shooting range at an outdoor recreation equipment store in the city on Tuesday evening.

Dublin Police Services were called to Guns, Fishing & Other Stuff on Amador Plaza Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to ascertain the condition of a possibly suicidal person in the indoor firearms range part of the store, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down in one of the shooting lanes inside the store with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gosal said. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man -- a 35-year-old from Bay Point whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the store.

"Based on evidence located at the scene and our ongoing investigation, there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances," Gosal said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Police: Man dies by suicide in gun range at Dublin store

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 9:52 am

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Dublin police confirmed that a man died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the shooting range at an outdoor recreation equipment store in the city on Tuesday evening.

Dublin Police Services were called to Guns, Fishing & Other Stuff on Amador Plaza Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to ascertain the condition of a possibly suicidal person in the indoor firearms range part of the store, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down in one of the shooting lanes inside the store with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gosal said. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man -- a 35-year-old from Bay Point whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the store.

"Based on evidence located at the scene and our ongoing investigation, there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances," Gosal said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim."

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
15 hours ago
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
15 hours ago

This type of incident has always been one of my worst fears at the range. I'm thankful the shooter did not take out someone else.

Mental health is a hot topic, as it should. It appears that many mental health issues came at the onset of COVID. If that's the case, why? Chime in peeps.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Marcus Lange
Registered user
Walnut Creek
1 hour ago
Marcus Lange, Walnut Creek
Registered user
1 hour ago

COVID restrictions forced many people to self-isolate with nowhere to turn when it came to dealing with their personal mental issues and private concerns.

America is a lonely place governed by false imagery and expectations. Some can deal with it, others cannot.

It does not take a Dr. Phil to add 2+2 together.

As far as firing range/target practice, I am fortunate to have a friend who resides in a more rural section of CA with lots of open space. We do our shooting there on his private property.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.