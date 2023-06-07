Police: Man dies by suicide in gun range at Dublin store

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Dublin police confirmed that a man died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the shooting range at an outdoor recreation equipment store in the city on Tuesday evening.

Dublin Police Services were called to Guns, Fishing & Other Stuff on Amador Plaza Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to ascertain the condition of a possibly suicidal person in the indoor firearms range part of the store, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down in one of the shooting lanes inside the store with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gosal said. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man -- a 35-year-old from Bay Point whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the store.

"Based on evidence located at the scene and our ongoing investigation, there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances," Gosal said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim."