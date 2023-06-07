News

Southbound I-680 to fully close this weekend between Pleasanton and Sunol

Major detours in place; northbound lanes still open

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 4:30 pm 0
Construction crews will be conducting major work along Interstate 680 this weekend, closing all southbound lanes between Pleasanton and Sunol to do so. Shown: Past work in the area as part of the ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. (Photo courtesy Caltrans)

The extensive roadwork on Interstate 680 through Pleasanton just continues.

Map shows the closure area and detours in Pleasanton and Sunol for June 9-12. (Image courtesy Caltrans)

Caltrans is scheduled to close all southbound lanes from just south of the Sunol Boulevard/Castlewood Drive exit to Koopman Road in Sunol just past the Highway 84 interchange from 10 p.m. this Friday (June 9) through 4 a.m. Monday (June 12).

The northbound lanes will remain open, but traffic patterns throughout much of the Bay Area will be impacted all weekend long.

"During the closure, contractor will replace a portion of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement on southbound I-680," Caltrans officials said. "This work will repair deteriorating existing pavements and enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project."

"Caltrans is aware that the closures will impact the motoring public and measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience. Caltrans thanks the motoring public in advance for your patience as we work to improve I-680," they added.

The weekend closure is part of the ongoing major pavement rehabilitation project underway for months on both sides of the freeway between Pleasanton and Sunol. Earlier this year, Caltrans closed northbound I-680 for multiple weekends to accommodate lengthy work.

Previous roadwork on I-680 between Pleasanton and Sunol. (Photo courtesy Caltrans)

This project is coinciding with the express lane project adding a toll lane on I-680 southbound between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and Highway 84 in Sunol to close the current gap in the freeway's express lane network -- work that is resulting in highly visible construction and staging in the freeway medians throughout Pleasanton.

The southbound closure could be subject to a rain delay or other unanticipated developments, but as of press time Wednesday, Caltrans said the plans were still on as scheduled. There is a chance for some amount of rain on Sunday, according to the latest weather forecast.

Caltrans has had portable signs throughout the area for days alerting people to the upcoming June 9-12 closure.

The major local detours will include the southbound I-680 connector from I-580 being closed, as well as the southbound onramps at Stoneridge Drive and Bernal Avenue (in addition to those within the full closure area) being off-limits.

Only the right-hand lane will remain open on southbound I-680 between I-580 and the Sunol Boulevard exit. All motorists will have to get off the freeway by Sunol Boulevard and travel on Pleasanton Sunol Road to Paloma Way to get back on southbound I-680.

Map shows the closures, detours and recommended traffic flows throughout the region due to the I-680 SB closure between Pleasanton and Sunol. (Image courtesy Caltrans)

But Caltrans is aiming to catch non-local drivers sooner, such as diverting those coming through the San Ramon Valley onto eastbound I-580 to Highway 84 to southbound I-680 or onto westbound I-580 to Highway 238 to southbound I-880. Those coming on westbound I-580 from Tracy and beyond will be directed to Highway 84 in order to access I-680 south of the work area.

Even farther out, Caltrans will be posting detours for drivers as far north as Vacaville and Fairfield, and down through the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, Concord and Walnut Creek, to get southbound drivers out to I-880 instead of I-680.

More information can be found at dot.ca.gov or www.alamedactc.org.

Right after the weekend-long project, Caltrans will start closing the right-most lane of southbound I-680 at various times and locations between Alcosta Boulevard and Highway 84 for tree removal work from this week until late August. The first round of work is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday (June 12) at yet-unconfirmed areas.

"The closures are necessary in order to provide sufficient space for workers to safely remove trees and vegetation in advance of the construction of the southbound Interstate 680 express lane and pavement rehabilitation project," Caltrans officials said.

"The tree impacts will be addressed through a future landscape project currently in development. The landscape project will include scope to restore trees where feasible and address the loss of other vegetation resulting from the project's impacts," they added.

Map shows detours and closures in Pleasanton and Sunol for June 9-12. (Image courtesy Caltrans)

