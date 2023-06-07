Southbound I-680 to fully close this weekend between Pleasanton and Sunol

The weekend closure is part of the ongoing major pavement rehabilitation project underway for months on both sides of the freeway between Pleasanton and Sunol. Earlier this year, Caltrans closed northbound I-680 for multiple weekends to accommodate lengthy work.

This project is coinciding with the express lane project adding a toll lane on I-680 southbound between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and Highway 84 in Sunol to close the current gap in the freeway's express lane network -- work that is resulting in highly visible construction and staging in the freeway medians throughout Pleasanton.

The southbound closure could be subject to a rain delay or other unanticipated developments, but as of press time Wednesday, Caltrans said the plans were still on as scheduled. There is a chance for some amount of rain on Sunday, according to the latest weather forecast.

Caltrans has had portable signs throughout the area for days alerting people to the upcoming June 9-12 closure.

The major local detours will include the southbound I-680 connector from I-580 being closed, as well as the southbound onramps at Stoneridge Drive and Bernal Avenue (in addition to those within the full closure area) being off-limits.

Only the right-hand lane will remain open on southbound I-680 between I-580 and the Sunol Boulevard exit. All motorists will have to get off the freeway by Sunol Boulevard and travel on Pleasanton Sunol Road to Paloma Way to get back on southbound I-680.

But Caltrans is aiming to catch non-local drivers sooner, such as diverting those coming through the San Ramon Valley onto eastbound I-580 to Highway 84 to southbound I-680 or onto westbound I-580 to Highway 238 to southbound I-880. Those coming on westbound I-580 from Tracy and beyond will be directed to Highway 84 in order to access I-680 south of the work area.

Even farther out, Caltrans will be posting detours for drivers as far north as Vacaville and Fairfield, and down through the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, Concord and Walnut Creek, to get southbound drivers out to I-880 instead of I-680.

More information can be found at dot.ca.gov or www.alamedactc.org.

Right after the weekend-long project, Caltrans will start closing the right-most lane of southbound I-680 at various times and locations between Alcosta Boulevard and Highway 84 for tree removal work from this week until late August. The first round of work is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday (June 12) at yet-unconfirmed areas.

"The closures are necessary in order to provide sufficient space for workers to safely remove trees and vegetation in advance of the construction of the southbound Interstate 680 express lane and pavement rehabilitation project," Caltrans officials said.

"The tree impacts will be addressed through a future landscape project currently in development. The landscape project will include scope to restore trees where feasible and address the loss of other vegetation resulting from the project's impacts," they added.