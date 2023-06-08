BART board to debate new parking pricing policy

BART's Board of Directors will consider approving a new parking pricing policy Thursday.

BART staff recommends a new parking policy that updates the allowed price ranges for BART's parking spaces and allows inflation adjustment of the range over time. The proposed price range for the daily fee is $3-$6.30 per day. The proposal also expands the hours during which parking is charged to include afternoons and weekends if a certain occupancy limit is met.

Reasons to update the parking policy include a price floor incompatible with general parking prices in the Bay Area and among peer transit agencies and to ensure effective parking management, according to a staff report to the board. Updating the policy will also help address BART's parking operating cost deficit, which was about $17 million this fiscal year.

In May, the board adopted the findings of an analysis for BART's parking policy that determined carrying out the policy would not have a disparate impact on minority parkers but may potentially create a disproportionate burden on low-income parkers. The board approved capping the daily fee parking price at $6.30 rather than $8.

Staff also recommends that the board consider expanding the Clipper START fare discount -- an 18-month program giving single-ride fare discounts to help people between the ages of 19 and 64 with a low income -- from 20% to 50% to reduce low-income riders' overall cost of using BART.