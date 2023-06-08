Two elementary school principals resign from SRVUSD

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking to fill three high-level campus administration positions this summer, including two elementary school principals, following resignations that were accepted at the most recent Board of Education meeting.
The resignations of Meredith Bullock and Elizabeth Lyons -- principals of Golden View and Montair elementary schools, respectively -- along with Charlotte Wood Middle School assistant principal Garrett Fitch, were made official on Tuesday when the SRVUSD board approved the moves as part of their consent agenda.
"We will miss these three leaders, as we know their colleagues and families will as well, and we all wish them the very best in the next steps in their careers," SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "Our plans are to fill these positions, and recruitment to find new leaders is already underway."
Bullock and Fitch will be heading to positions in nearby districts, while Lyons' next move was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon.
"This decision was not easy because of my deep connection and devotion to the students, staff, and the Golden View Community," Bullock wrote in a message to the campus community last month.
Bullock -- first selected to lead Golden View in San Ramon in 2020 -- has accepted a position as director of special education at the Walnut Creek School District.
"I’ve had the privilege of working with an exceptional group of students, dedicated teachers, and supportive families," Bullock wrote. "We have created a nurturing, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment that I am immensely proud of. The memories and relationships I have formed here will always hold a special place in my heart."
Lyons was also selected to lead Montair in Danville in 2020, and emphasized the trials and tribulations of coming into the position during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Leading during the COVID pandemic was an experience like no other," Lyons wrote in a message to the Montair community. "The challenges we faced as a school community were unprecedented, and I am proud of the way our students, staff, and families came together to navigate this difficult time."
Despite the challenges, she said she was happy with the progress the school had made in returning to in-person learning and contending with shifting pandemic restrictions during her tenure.
"I want to express my sincere appreciation to the students, families, and community members who have supported me throughout my time at Montair," Lyons wrote. "Your dedication to our school and commitment to education has been truly inspiring. I also want to thank the faculty and staff, whose hard work and dedication have made my job as Principal both rewarding and enjoyable."
She has not announced her next career destination.
Fitch, a former SRVUSD teacher, has been serving as assistant principal at Charlotte Wood in Danville since 2019 and has accepted a position as vice principal at Livermore's Mendenhall Middle School for the upcoming school year.
"While this was an incredibly difficult decision, I am confident it is the right one for me and my family," Fitch wrote in a message to the Charlotte Wood community. "We live in Livermore, and this will allow me to work in the school district my kids are going through, and more importantly, will shrink my commute to and from work to an amazing 5 minutes!"
However, he said that his time leading Charlotte Wood had exceeded his expectations after a seven-year teaching career with the district.
"Charlotte Wood has been so incredibly good to me," Fitch wrote. "When I arrived here almost 4 years ago, I could never have imagined how much I would love this job and working here. The families, students, and staff that make up this school are absolutely incredible, and I know that I have been incredibly blessed to spend the past 4 school years at Charlotte Wood."
Samuels said that the district would be seeking to fill the three positions promptly, with the recruitment process already underway.
