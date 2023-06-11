News

Community Briefs: San Ramon Regional cereal drive | Senior variety show auditions in Danville | 'Bound for Books' pianos | 'Deep Oakland' discussion

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 11, 2023, 2:47 pm 0
SRRMC cereal drive

Donations are being accepted at San Ramon Regional Medical Center through June 12 for an ongoing cereal drive benefitting the county food bank. (Contributed photo)

San Ramon Regional Medical Center is in the midst of a cereal drive aimed at addressing local childhood hunger this summer via the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

"We understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition," SRRMC CEO Warren Kirk said. "Many households rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive.

The drive is aimed at soliciting healthy cereals with whole grains, no artificial sweeteners or dyes, and no more than 200 calories per serving, with at least three grams of fiber and no more than six grams of sugar.

"We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity," Kirk said. "We thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity and support."

Donations can be dropped off at SRRMC at 6001 Norris Canyon Road in San Ramon through Monday (June 12).

Senior variety show auditions

Local performers 50 years old or more can start fine-tuning their skills and brainstorming three-minute acts to showcase now, with auditions for the town of Danville's fifth annual Senior Variety coming up next month.

"The fast-paced show includes a variety of 3- to 5-minute acts, and previous acts have included dance, singing, musical performances, stand-up comedy, clogging, skits and poetry readings," a town spokesperson wrote in a June 8 announcement.

While performers are required to be 50 years old or up, they are not required to be Danville residents.

The show is set for Sept. 16 from 1:30-3 p.m., with tickets going on sale in August.

Auditions are set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery at 233 Front St. in Danville. They can be scheduled by contacting Kellie Schuyler at [email protected] or 925-314-3430.  

'Bound for Books'

Organizers with the town of Danville are seeking book-themed student art submissions to adorn two community pianos at the Danville Community Center and Railroad Plaza.

Submissions are invited from middle and high school students in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, including this year's graduating class.

"For their sketch submission, artists must illustrate a concept tied to the theme and appropriate for public display, and the sketch should be a clear representation of what the final painted piano project will look like," organizers said in an announcement.

Young artists are invited to submit their work through June 15 at 10 p.m. Applications are available here.

'Deep Oakland' discussion

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting Andrew Aiden, geologist and author of the recently released book "Deep Oakland: How geology shaped a city" in their next virtual program.

"Poised atop a world-famous fault line now slumbering, Alden charts how these quaking rocks gave rise to the hills and the flats; how ice-age sand dunes gave root to the city's eponymous oak forests; how the Jurassic volcanoes of Leona Heights gave way to mining boom times; how Lake Merritt has swelled and disappeared a dozen times over the course of its million-year lifespan; and how each epochal shift has created the terrain cradling Oaklanders today," event organizer wrote in an announcement.

The discussion is set for Thursday (June 15) at 11:30 a.m. Registration and more information are available at museumsrv.org.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

