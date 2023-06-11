Community Briefs: San Ramon Regional cereal drive | Senior variety show auditions in Danville | 'Bound for Books' pianos | 'Deep Oakland' discussion

"We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity," Kirk said. "We thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity and support."

The drive is aimed at soliciting healthy cereals with whole grains, no artificial sweeteners or dyes, and no more than 200 calories per serving, with at least three grams of fiber and no more than six grams of sugar.

"We understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition," SRRMC CEO Warren Kirk said. "Many households rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive.

San Ramon Regional Medical Center is in the midst of a cereal drive aimed at addressing local childhood hunger this summer via the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

The discussion is set for Thursday (June 15) at 11:30 a.m. Registration and more information are available at museumsrv.org.

"Poised atop a world-famous fault line now slumbering, Alden charts how these quaking rocks gave rise to the hills and the flats; how ice-age sand dunes gave root to the city's eponymous oak forests; how the Jurassic volcanoes of Leona Heights gave way to mining boom times; how Lake Merritt has swelled and disappeared a dozen times over the course of its million-year lifespan; and how each epochal shift has created the terrain cradling Oaklanders today," event organizer wrote in an announcement.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting Andrew Aiden, geologist and author of the recently released book "Deep Oakland: How geology shaped a city" in their next virtual program.

Young artists are invited to submit their work through June 15 at 10 p.m. Applications are available here .

"For their sketch submission, artists must illustrate a concept tied to the theme and appropriate for public display, and the sketch should be a clear representation of what the final painted piano project will look like," organizers said in an announcement.

Organizers with the town of Danville are seeking book-themed student art submissions to adorn two community pianos at the Danville Community Center and Railroad Plaza.

Auditions are set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery at 233 Front St. in Danville. They can be scheduled by contacting Kellie Schuyler at [email protected] or 925-314-3430.

The show is set for Sept. 16 from 1:30-3 p.m., with tickets going on sale in August.

While performers are required to be 50 years old or up, they are not required to be Danville residents.

Local performers 50 years old or more can start fine-tuning their skills and brainstorming three-minute acts to showcase now, with auditions for the town of Danville's fifth annual Senior Variety coming up next month.

Community Briefs: San Ramon Regional cereal drive | Senior variety show auditions in Danville | 'Bound for Books' pianos | 'Deep Oakland' discussion