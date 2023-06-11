Corrections officer formerly from Pleasanton found guilty of sexually abusing inmates at FCI Dublin

A fifth employee of the federal prison in Dublin has been convicted of sexually abusing inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week.

John Russell Bellhouse, 40, was accused of sex crimes involving inmates from 2018 to 2021 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin and was found guilty by a federal jury on five counts against two female inmates.

Bellhouse, a former corrections officer who used to reside in Pleasanton, was initially charged with sexual abuse of an inmate in February 2022. A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Sept. 29, 2022, charging him with two counts of sexual abuse and three counts of abusive sexual contact. A jury convicted him on all counts.

"As an officer in a federal correction facility, Bellhouse had an obligation to ensure the safety of all the persons serving their sentences," U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said. "Instead, Bellhouse used the power entrusted to him to serve his own corrupt purposes."

Darrell Wayne Smith, another former federal corrections officer accused of sexually abusing inmates at an East Bay women's prison, made his first court appearance May 26 after a jury indicted him on 12 counts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.