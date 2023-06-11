County DA drops felony charges over investigators' role in racist text scandal

A texting scandal involving the Antioch Police Department has apparently let two felony suspects off the hook, at least temporarily.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it dismissed felony charges against two men accused of mutilating and burning a body near an Antioch trail in October 2022.

Ashton Montalvo and Deangelo Laraye Boone, who were 32 and 39 at the time, faced arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the case couldn't proceed to trial because it "relied heavily on the investigative work of Antioch Police Officers who are associated with racist text communications."

Sharlman's body was discovered Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive.