News

County DA drops felony charges over investigators' role in racist text scandal

Case stemmed from burnt body found on Mokelumne Trail last year

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 11, 2023, 3:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A texting scandal involving the Antioch Police Department has apparently let two felony suspects off the hook, at least temporarily.

County DA seal.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it dismissed felony charges against two men accused of mutilating and burning a body near an Antioch trail in October 2022.

Ashton Montalvo and Deangelo Laraye Boone, who were 32 and 39 at the time, faced arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the case couldn't proceed to trial because it "relied heavily on the investigative work of Antioch Police Officers who are associated with racist text communications."

Sharlman's body was discovered Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"After thoroughly reviewing the officers' role in this case, applying relevant legal principles, and considering ethical responsibilities, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office no longer has confidence in the integrity of this prosecution," the DA's office said. "Our office extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Mykaella Sharlman and we aspire to renew this prosecution if presented with the opportunity to do so."

The DA's office said it can still refile criminal charges against Montalvo and Boone if new evidence is developed.

The Antioch Police Department has been under investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District's Attorney's Office for more than a year over alleged civil rights violations.

The state attorney general's office has also opened an investigation, and at least two local members of Congress have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against the city in association with the scandal, which involves at least 45 officers -- 16 in management positions -- who were part of racist and homophobic text message chains. Messages also included threats of violence against people of color, including at least one against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

An unknown number of officers have been suspended while the investigations continue.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County DA drops felony charges over investigators' role in racist text scandal

Case stemmed from burnt body found on Mokelumne Trail last year

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 11, 2023, 3:06 pm

A texting scandal involving the Antioch Police Department has apparently let two felony suspects off the hook, at least temporarily.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it dismissed felony charges against two men accused of mutilating and burning a body near an Antioch trail in October 2022.

Ashton Montalvo and Deangelo Laraye Boone, who were 32 and 39 at the time, faced arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the case couldn't proceed to trial because it "relied heavily on the investigative work of Antioch Police Officers who are associated with racist text communications."

Sharlman's body was discovered Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive.

"After thoroughly reviewing the officers' role in this case, applying relevant legal principles, and considering ethical responsibilities, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office no longer has confidence in the integrity of this prosecution," the DA's office said. "Our office extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Mykaella Sharlman and we aspire to renew this prosecution if presented with the opportunity to do so."

The DA's office said it can still refile criminal charges against Montalvo and Boone if new evidence is developed.

The Antioch Police Department has been under investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District's Attorney's Office for more than a year over alleged civil rights violations.

The state attorney general's office has also opened an investigation, and at least two local members of Congress have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against the city in association with the scandal, which involves at least 45 officers -- 16 in management positions -- who were part of racist and homophobic text message chains. Messages also included threats of violence against people of color, including at least one against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

An unknown number of officers have been suspended while the investigations continue.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.