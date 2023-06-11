Moonlight Movies and Music in the Park return to Danville this summer

The town of Danville is hosting two series of outdoor events this summer, with the lineups for both newly announced.
With four events each, the lineup for this year's Music in the Park and Midnight Movies will see outdoor entertainment on tap in Danville every Friday evening through the start of August.
"Gather friends and family for the return of the annual Town of Danville Music in the Park and Moonlight Movies outdoor entertainment series," town officials said. "Make a picnic or pick up dinner from your favorite Danville spot and enjoy an evening outside."
The Moonlight Movies series kicks off on June 16 with a showing of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The biweekly screenings continue with "Lightyear" on June 30, followed by "The Emperor's New Groove" on July 14 and "The Karate Kid" on July 28.
All four events will begin at the Town Green with entertainment and activities at 6:30 p.m., followed by film screenings beginning at approximately 8:15 p.m. during sunset.
Music in the Park starts on June 24 with a performance by pop/indie artist Jason Westfall, followed by cover band the Shania Twain Experience on July 8, R&B, soul and funk artists Project 4 on July 22 and Unauthorized Rolling Stones on Aug. 5.
All four concerts run from 6-8 p.m. with a 20-minute intermission. The first three shows in the series are scheduled for Oak Hill Park, with parking available at the adjacent community center and at the Monte Vista High School Parking Lot.
The Aug. 5 show is set for the Town Green, with parking available at the Village Theatre and Front Street parking lots. Front Street will be closed to traffic for the final show in the series, with guests being encouraged to arrive and park early.
All of the events in both outdoor series are free and open to the public, with guests being invited to bring their own food and beverages, plus blankets and chairs.
