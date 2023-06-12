District selects new president of Los Medanos College

The Contra Costa Community College District has announced the selection of Pamela Ralston as the new president of Los Medanos College in Pittsburg.
The college's Governing Board is scheduled to vote on ratification of her contract at its June 14 meeting.
"Dr. Ralston brings tremendous experience and commitment to improving student success and student equity by working collaboratively with faculty, staff and administrators," Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said in a statement on May 25.
"Through the development and support of strong, innovative programs, and in designing a supportive environment where both students and staff feel respected and appreciated, I am confident we have chosen a leader who is a great fit for 4CD, Los Medanos College, and the East County community."
Ralston has been in public higher education for two decades, most recently as LMC's interim president. She also served as president of Santiago Canyon College in Southern California's Orange County, and executive vice president of educational programs at Santa Barbara City College, where she led the academic and student services programs.
The district called her "a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in education. Dr. Ralston has worked to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, with special attention to the strengths that their cultural backgrounds and ethnic identities bring to their college experiences."
Ralston earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Oregon and master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Washington in comparative literature.
"I am honored to be selected to lead this incredible higher education institution," Ralston said in a statement. "I am eager to help maintain and expand LMC's legacy of educational excellence, promote community college as a great choice for our students, while building stronger connections and partnerships with our community."
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.