District selects new president of Los Medanos College

The Contra Costa Community College District has announced the selection of Pamela Ralston as the new president of Los Medanos College in Pittsburg.

The college's Governing Board is scheduled to vote on ratification of her contract at its June 14 meeting.

"Dr. Ralston brings tremendous experience and commitment to improving student success and student equity by working collaboratively with faculty, staff and administrators," Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said in a statement on May 25.

"Through the development and support of strong, innovative programs, and in designing a supportive environment where both students and staff feel respected and appreciated, I am confident we have chosen a leader who is a great fit for 4CD, Los Medanos College, and the East County community."

Ralston has been in public higher education for two decades, most recently as LMC's interim president. She also served as president of Santiago Canyon College in Southern California's Orange County, and executive vice president of educational programs at Santa Barbara City College, where she led the academic and student services programs.